'We do not want to play 3-4 back-to-back tournaments' - Satwik and Chirag prepare to win gold at Paris Olympics

Star Indian badminton duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are gearing up to secure a coveted gold medal in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. To achieve this goal, the former World. No 1 pair stressed the need to select tournaments wisely to ensure top-notch performance.

Planning strategically, the duo intend to begin their season at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 BWF World Tour Event, starting on January 10.

Satwik and Chirag believe that avoiding playing around three or four successive tournaments will help them maintain peak form as they get ready for the Paris Olympics. The 16 top pairs vying for gold with no clear favourites among them makes it a cut-throat event, and the duo are well aware of the challenges.

The Mumbai-born Chirag was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

“Our main aim is to give our best in the competitions that we decide to compete in and ensure that we do not play a lot of tournaments. We want to decide on the events accordingly. We do not want to play 3-4 back-to-back tournaments.”

His partner Satwik added:

“Olympics are different compared to other tournaments. It is not easy. The feeling is also different compared to tournaments like the Super Series. At the Olympics, there are no favourites. It is about 16 top pairs, and every team will give it its all. There will be no easy matches, it is going to be tough."

Satwik and Chirag, who are ranked World No. 2 currently, are poised for a balanced schedule. Although they missed the World Tour Finals in December, they ended the 2023 season as runner-up at the China Masters along with a plethora of other titles. The victorious run also included noteworthy successes at the recent Asian Championships and the Asian Games.

Satwik and Chirag also eyeing All-England Open along with Paris Olympics

The Indian duo secured their first-ever Super 1000 title at the Indonesia Open. Given their success, they are not only determined to win gold at the Olympics but are also aiming for glory at the All-England Open in March next year.

As 2023 draws to a close, Satwik and Chirag are ready to welcome new challenges with open arms. Emphasizing the importance of staying fresh and fit for the Olympics, the 26-year-old Chirag said (via the Times of India):

“2023 has been a great year for us, but it is important to keep ourselves fresh and fit. Going into 2024, the Olympics is the biggest target for us. That said, there are other competitions which we have not won yet, like the All-England. Hopefully, 2024 will be another great year."

The duo aim to secure Paris Olympics qualification, being one of the two maximum pairings permitted from each country. Currently ranked fifth when it comes to the race for the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag are keen to retain or improve rankings as the top eight will make it to the showpiece event.