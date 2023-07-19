World Deaf Badminton Championships: India defeats Japan in Mixed Team event Final

The Indian crew has been showcasing its supremacy at the prestigious World Deaf Badminton Championships, which is the 6th edition of the tournament. The event is taking place in Para de Minas, Brazil, and has witnessed tremendous performances from Indian athletes.

The competition, which began on 10 July, is due to end on the 25th of the month, and sports lovers can anticipate more good performances from the Indian contingent.

The Indian representatives faced Japan in the mixed team event final, and completely dominated their opponents, without giving them a chance to settle down and give some fightback.

The Japanese team did get a stroke of luck in the middle, but it was the Indian team who dominated till the end, finishing the match with a scoreline of 3-1. It earned the Indian team a hard-fought and a truly-deserving gold medal, as they finished in first place, making the entire nation proud.

Nation takes pride as athletes defeat Japan in 6th World Deaf Badminton Championships

The Indian deaf badminton team's performance in the mixed team event is a matter of pride for the nation. Not only has the country been moving forward in sports in general, but its para- and special athletes have also been making waves.

Acknowledging the effort of the Indian team at this event, the SAI Media Twitter handle wrote on their Twitter account:

"Glory for Team India at the 6th World Deaf Badminton Championships, Brazil. Team India wins a gold medal in the Mixed Team Event Final after defeating Japan 3-1. Many congratulations to all."

Last week, India managed to collect nine medals in the third World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships and it seems like their senior colleagues will also not disappoint.

The junior team's performance included four silver and five bronze medals. The absence of a gold in that event must have caused a bit of disappointment. But the gold in the senior's competition is certainly a big boost.