Orleans Masters 2023 Final: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Priyanshu Rajawat and Magnus Johannesen will square off in the men's singles final at the Orleans Masters 2023 on Sunday, April 9, in an exciting face-off between two of the sport's rising stars.

While the Dane is placed at the 49th spot in the BWF World Rankings, Rajawat trails him by nine spots.

Both are 21 years old and unseeded in this Super 300 tournament. Interestingly, both youngsters will be aiming for their maiden BWF World Tour title, making this a highly anticipated showdown.

The only difference between the two is that the Indian has reached his second final on the BWF World Tour, having lost the Odisha Open summit clash last year.

For Johannesen, this will be his first appearance in a tour-level final.

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: Head-to-head and prediction

Rajawat and Johannesen have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock for now.

Rajawat has been in excellent form this week. He has won all four of his matches in straight games, which included a prized scalp of the top seed and World No. 12 Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

Johannesen, on the other hand, has had to work harder than the Indian. He has already dropped two games in four matches. The Dane had to battle for an hour and 11 minutes on the court to see off Lei Lan Xi 10-21, 21-15, 21-19 in the semi-finals.

It remains to be seen if he has enough left in the tank to stay toe-to-toe with the nimble-footed Rajawat in the final.

The Pullela Gopichand Academy trainee was a part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team last year and is slightly more experienced than his opponent at this level. Rajawat will hope to use it to his advantage and sail away to glory in their upcoming encounter.

Orleans Masters, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: Date and time

Priyanshu Rajawat and Magnus Johannesen will cross swords in the men's singles final at the Orleans Masters on Sunday. It will be the second match of the day on Court 1.

Date: April 9, 2023

Time: Approx 12 pm local time/ 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Palais des Sports, Orleans, France

Orleans Masters, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Orleans Masters finals will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

