×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Parupalli Kashyap gets injured in Barcelona Spain Masters, criticizes organisers for playing conditions

Akshay Saraswat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 05:47 IST

Kashyap suffered back spasms in the third game of his match
Kashyap suffered back spasms in the third game of his match



In a setback for Indian badminton, Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Super 300 Barcelona Spain Masters after being forced to retire from his first-round match against Brazil’s Ygor Coelho. The former Commonwealth Games Champion suffered from sprains and spasms in the lower back when the match was in the third game.

The score at that time was in favour of Coelho 9-21, 21-18, 14-12. After retiring from the match and therefore, crashing out of the tournament, Kashyap shared an image on his Instagram profile and also a message for his fans.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Bad news from the Spain Masters event . Had a sudden sprain in the lower back in the third set at 12-10 . The lower back went into a spasm n I couldn’t move or bend . Had no option but to retire from the match . I’ll have to check with the doctors here and decide on the next step . 😞 Have to mention the extreme cold conditions inside the arena . Is there temperature control of any sort , @bwf.official @bwf_media , ridiculous playing conditions . The f**k up is that all the players n coaches just talk about it being too cold but no one is complaining or saying anything . Mayb we all have to cope with it or I don’t know 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ just feeling horrible after three weeks of good work in training and first match u play n get injured . Will keep u all posted on the plan ahead . #spainmasterssuper300 #lowerbackspasmsarenojoke #mindfucked

A post shared by Kashyap Parupalli (@parupallikashyap) on

This disappointment for Kashyap came on a day when his wife, Saina Nehwal, managed to comfortably win her first-round match against Germany’s Yvonne Li and progress to the next stage. However, HS Prannoy also lost his match.

But there was good news for India as Ajay Jayaram, Kidambi Srikanth, and Sameer Verma also went through to the next round. Since their marriage, Kashyap has often been at courtside during Saina’s matches and provides her inputs as well as encouragement during breaks. While his own journey in this event has come to an end, he would hope to help his wife further hers.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 05:47 IST
Spain Masters Badminton 2020 Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap BWF World Rankings Spain Masters 2020 Schedule Badminton Spain Masters 2020 Results Badminton
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us