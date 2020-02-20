Parupalli Kashyap gets injured in Barcelona Spain Masters, criticizes organisers for playing conditions

Kashyap suffered back spasms in the third game of his match

In a setback for Indian badminton, Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Super 300 Barcelona Spain Masters after being forced to retire from his first-round match against Brazil’s Ygor Coelho. The former Commonwealth Games Champion suffered from sprains and spasms in the lower back when the match was in the third game.

The score at that time was in favour of Coelho 9-21, 21-18, 14-12. After retiring from the match and therefore, crashing out of the tournament, Kashyap shared an image on his Instagram profile and also a message for his fans.

This disappointment for Kashyap came on a day when his wife, Saina Nehwal, managed to comfortably win her first-round match against Germany’s Yvonne Li and progress to the next stage. However, HS Prannoy also lost his match.

But there was good news for India as Ajay Jayaram, Kidambi Srikanth, and Sameer Verma also went through to the next round. Since their marriage, Kashyap has often been at courtside during Saina’s matches and provides her inputs as well as encouragement during breaks. While his own journey in this event has come to an end, he would hope to help his wife further hers.