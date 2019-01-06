×
PBL 2018-19: 3 epic clashes to look forward to in the Bengaluru leg 

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    06 Jan 2019, 20:43 IST

Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth

With the PBL caravan set to come to Bengaluru for its final leg, the Sree Kanteerava Indoor stadium is set to witness some exciting matches. The semi-finals and final too will be played here. Though the matches during the semis and final will understandably be the most sought after, the league matches among the various teams, too, promise to be quite exciting. This is especially so since the top four positions have not yet been confirmed.

So, there is a lot to play for in this last leg. There are bound to be many great clashes. Here are three possible epic clashes that could enthrall the audience in the coming days.

#1 Kidambi Srikanth (Bengaluru Raptors) vs Sameer Verma (Mumbai Rockets)

Though the twenty-one-year-old Anders Antonsen is a higher seeded player than Sameer Verma, Mumbai Rockets may play Sameer Verma against Kidambi Srikanth. This could be for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Srikanth is the ‘local’ boy as he is playing for Bengaluru Raptors. So, he would enjoy partisan support in Bengaluru for sure. That could be unnerving for any player who plays against him, especially if he happens to be a young and inexperienced player such as Antonsen.

On the other hand, the more experienced Sameer Verma should be able to handle pressure better. And by pitting an Indian player against Srikanth, Mumbai Rockets will hope to succeed in having a more level playing field when it comes to crowd support for the two players.

Secondly, Verma has played quite well against Srikanth in his previous encounters and has never been over-awed by Srikanth’s superior pedigree. So, if this match actually comes to pass, it promises to be an enthralling one between two players with contrasting styles – an ultra-aggressive player and another with a great defensive technique and calm temperament.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
