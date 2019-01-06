PBL 2018-19: 3 epic clashes to look forward to in the Bengaluru leg

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 65 // 06 Jan 2019, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kidambi Srikanth

With the PBL caravan set to come to Bengaluru for its final leg, the Sree Kanteerava Indoor stadium is set to witness some exciting matches. The semi-finals and final too will be played here. Though the matches during the semis and final will understandably be the most sought after, the league matches among the various teams, too, promise to be quite exciting. This is especially so since the top four positions have not yet been confirmed.

So, there is a lot to play for in this last leg. There are bound to be many great clashes. Here are three possible epic clashes that could enthrall the audience in the coming days.

#1 Kidambi Srikanth (Bengaluru Raptors) vs Sameer Verma (Mumbai Rockets)

Though the twenty-one-year-old Anders Antonsen is a higher seeded player than Sameer Verma, Mumbai Rockets may play Sameer Verma against Kidambi Srikanth. This could be for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Srikanth is the ‘local’ boy as he is playing for Bengaluru Raptors. So, he would enjoy partisan support in Bengaluru for sure. That could be unnerving for any player who plays against him, especially if he happens to be a young and inexperienced player such as Antonsen.

On the other hand, the more experienced Sameer Verma should be able to handle pressure better. And by pitting an Indian player against Srikanth, Mumbai Rockets will hope to succeed in having a more level playing field when it comes to crowd support for the two players.

Secondly, Verma has played quite well against Srikanth in his previous encounters and has never been over-awed by Srikanth’s superior pedigree. So, if this match actually comes to pass, it promises to be an enthralling one between two players with contrasting styles – an ultra-aggressive player and another with a great defensive technique and calm temperament.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement