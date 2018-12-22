PBL 2018: 3 foreign players we are most excited about

Carolina Marin

The Premier Badminton League (PBL) might be a pan-Indian competition but it bubbles with loads of foreign talent every season. And that is one of the reasons why it has become the most popular and the most talked-about badminton league in the whole world.

Giving opportunities to non-Indian players not only helps them showcase their skills in front of the Indian crowd, but it does a lot in increasing the stature of the league as well. Thus we get to see more and more foreign players willingly joining the league every year.

With a bigger, better and more exciting Season 4, the PBL is once again back from December 22. As the opening match kicks off in Mumbai in just a few hours from now, we take a look at three of the most exciting foreign players to watch:

#1 Carolina Marin (Pune 7 Aces)

Carolina Marin has an inextricable bond with the PBL. Time and again the Olympic champion has said that she gives so much importance to this league due to the dearth of sparring partners at home during the off-season. The PBL gives the perfect opportunity to the Spanish great to fine-tune her skills before she embarks on the new season in the international circuit. And that is exactly the reason why, the three-time world champion has been a regular at the PBL.

Marin never shies away from expressing her love for India and the crowd simply loves her back. The Spaniard is thus one of the most popular badminton players to have ever played in India.

Every year, she garners the maximum support out of all the foreign players who come to ply their trade at the league.

And the former World No. 1 is coming this time after winning the World Championships for the third time in her career along with the Japan Open and the China Open titles, which itself indicates that the excitement to see her will be high. Just like every season, this time also there will be no exception -- the in-form Marin will indeed demand the most attention.

