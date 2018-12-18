PBL 2018: All you need to know about Pune 7 Aces

Carolina Marin

The Pune 7 Aces might be a new entrant in the world of Premier Badminton League, but they certainly do know what it takes to get a winning combination. With most of the departments in the squad looking nearly impenetrable, it won’t be a surprise if they go on to win the title on debut.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, a long-time badminton enthusiast, played all the cards right to acquire the services of the three-time world champion Carolina Marin. Splurging Rs. 80 lakh for the Spaniard, she ensured that the reigning Olympic champion gets to shift base from Hyderabad for the first time in four seasons.

Marin will be the heart and soul of the team. Fresh from leading the Hunters to the title in the last season, she will be upbeat to replicate that feat with Pune.

The resurgent southpaw was crowned the world champion for the third time in her career in August after struggling with a series of injuries. That reignited the Marin of yore and she swept the Asian swing in September. Now, having opted out of the BWF World Tour Finals to recover fully for the next season, the fresh and fit Marin will be an even bigger threat for her opponents during the PBL.

The No. 2 women’s singles player in the squad, Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt is no slouch either. With a current world ranking of No. 21 and two finals this season, the Dane surely can do a lot of damage if given a chance.

The Aces have multiple options in men’s singles, which shows how judiciously they spent their money during the action. Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen will be getting the lion’s share of attention from the Indian supporters after a season that saw him getting the Youth Olympics silver, the World Championships bronze medal and the India International Challenge title.

Ajay Jayaram was a part of the Season 1 champions Delhi Acers and the Season 2 runners-up Mumbai Rockets. Considering his rich experience in PBL, his presence will go a long way in pushing the team in the right direction.

World No. 30 Brice Leverdez is the highest-ranked men’s singles shuttler in their side. The European Championships bronze medallist has been playing on the circuit for 12 years now and is undoubtedly a good addition to the side.

With Sony Dwi Kuncoro getting injured, the Aces replaced him with the rising star Harsheel Dani, winner of the Ghana International this year.

Mathias Boe, one half of the London Olympics men’s doubles silver-winning pair, is a PBL veteran and so is the former All England Open winner Vladimir Ivanov of Russia. Their partnership, should they turn out together for the Aces, already looks deadly.

Chirag Shetty, who is a part of India’s No. 1 men’s doubles pair, is there as well. Shetty is now placed at 18th alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the latest BWF World Rankings. Considering the form, confidence and the firm self-belief he has shown on the court in a season of rapid improvement, Shetty will frequently have to carry out duties for his team.

Mixed doubles is probably the only area where they might lag behind. World No. 130 Prajakta Sawant has to pull up her socks and deliver.

Squad: Carolina Marin (women’s singles), Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (women’s singles), Brice Leverdez (men’s singles), Lakshya Sen (men’s singles), Ajay Jayaram (men’s singles), Harsheel Dani (men’s singles), Chirag Shetty (doubles), Mathias Boe (doubles), Vladimir Ivanov (doubles), Prajakta Sawant (doubles).

