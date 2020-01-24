Premier Badminton League 2020 Results Roundup, Day 4: Awadhe Warriors edge past North Eastern Warriors

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

24 Jan 2020, 00:28 IST SHARE

Subhankar Dey

On the fourth day of the ongoing Premier Badminton League, things have been exciting from start to finish with Awadhe Warriors producing a powerful performance in their opening tie for the fifth season.

Playing against the North Eastern Warriors, the shuttlers from the Awadhe side kept the audience on their feet with such a dramatic spectacle. Edging past by a narrow margin all thanks to Subhankar Dey who turned things around for the Awadhe Warriors and led them forward to score a 4-3 victory.

It was a close clash, to begin with there ws the Mixed Doubles category, the Awadhe Warriors had sent forth by K.S. Hyun and C.D Perdersen while the North Eastern Warriors sent B. Isara and K.H. Na. The match went into a three games decider with the Awadhe side slowly but surely gaining momentum to finally claim the match in 1-0.

In the next match, Wong Wing Ki Vincent was sent forward by the Awadhe Warriors to engage in a clash against L.C. Yiu. This encounter also got difficult with the North Eastern Warriors really putting in their everything in the tie. The trump match possessing two points looked to be in the favor of the Awadhe side before the North Eastern Warriors' Yiu really stepped up his game to attack. After a three games battle was fought, the North Eastern Warriors bagged the Men's Singles tie.

Soon after that, the Women's Singles match took place with M. Li going up against M. Zhang of the Awadhe side. Li handed a straight-cut defeat and won the match withouth losing any complete game. Next in line was the Men's Doubles Trump Match for the Awadhe Warriors set. K.P Garaga and Lee Yong Dae took charge of the proceedings for the North Eastern Warriors side while K.S Hyun and S.B Cheol awaited them on the opposite side of the net, representing the Awadhe Warriors.

The Men's Doubles was the thriller of the evening and was thoroughly exciting for the players. It was very tightly fought as the dynamic duos really felt like pushing themselves to the extremes. In this Trump Match, the Awadhe Warriors took down the Lee Yong Dae side to level the scoreboard at 3 all.

With the tied score, it was absolutely necessary for the final Men's Singles match to be the deciding factor of the winner of the exciting tie. While the North Eastern Warriors sent Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who played a crucial role in their previous tie against Bengaluru Raptors, it was the young Subhankar Dey who turned it all around for the Awadhe Warriors. Displaying a certain oozing confidence Dey handed Saensomboonsuk a defeat in swift and dominating games,to secure the tie for the Awadhe Warriors. With this victory, the Awadhe Warriors has gotten off to to a brilliant start at Season 5.