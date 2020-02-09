Pullela Gopichand named as an honourable mention in IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019

Gopichand won the All England Open Badminton Championship in 2001, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award for the role he played in the development of badminton in India. Athletics coach Malcolm Arnold from Great Britain and artistic gymnastic coach Ulla Koch from Germany were announced as the winners.

"I am pleased to inform you that an Honourable Mention is being awarded to Mr Pullela Gopichand for the male category of the 2019 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards," the IOC Athletes' and Entourage Commissions said in a statement.

"The Panel wish to recognise his efforts in the development of Badminton in India, his efforts in supporting athletes across sports and his contribution to the Olympic Movement."

IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission gives out these awards to outstanding achievements made by a coach in any Olympic game. The nominees can be active or retired, and a coach in either an Olympic summer or winter sport.

The former India badminton player, Gopichand won the All England Open Badminton Championship in 2001, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat after Prakash Padukone. He currently runs the Gopichand Badminton Academy and has previously won the Arjuna Award in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan - India's third highest civilian award in 2014.