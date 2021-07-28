PV Sindhu badminton pre-quarterfinal Olympics next match schedule: When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

India made a stunning start in badminton on Day 5 at Olympics 2021. Rio Silver Medalist P.V. Sindhu successfully qualified from the group stage and will now move to the knockout phase of the event. She won her game in two straight sets against Yi Ngan Cheung from Hong Kong.

A comfortable win for PV Sindhu over Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi as she progresses to the knockout stages of the tournament at #Tokyo2020 🏸👏#badminton #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/PDHp2xCoPp — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 28, 2021

The first set was relatively easy as she dominated her opponent there, ending the first set with a 21-9 win. Yi-Ngan showed resilience in the second but came up short against the former world champion, who managed a 21-16 win in the second set. The win set her up for a pre-quarterfinal match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Here are the details for this match.

PV Sindhu to face Denmark' Blichfeldt in the pre-quarters

I’m getting ready to #SmashfortheGlory and I hope all of you are also ready! We are all in this together and we need you to cheer for us, cheer for India 🇮🇳 @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/wUCYRi972W — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 15, 2021

Pv Sindhu will face off against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the pre-quarterfinals. The Danish shuttler is ranked 12th in the world and has looked stunning at the Olympics 2021. She made her way into the knockouts after managing two straight set victories in her group stage games.

Sindhu, however, has a dominant 4-1 record against her Danish opponent. Mia's only win against Sindhu came earlier this year at the Thailand Open. The Indian will look for redemption in the pre-quarters by putting in her best performance and making her way to the quarters.

Sindhu has been dominant in both her group stage games. A similar display in the knockout stages will definitely help her improve her chances of winning another Olympic medal. Sindhu has had problems crashing out of knockout tournaments. She will be hoping to end those talks by clinching gold for India at the Olympics.

When will PV Sindhu play Mia Blichfeldt in the quarterfinals

PV Sindhu's quarterfinal against Mia Blichfeldt is scheduled for July 30. The match timing has not been confirmed.

Streaming details of PV Sindhu's quarterfinal match

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy