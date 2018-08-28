PV Sindhu bags India's first Silver in Badminton at Asian Games

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu loses in women's singles finals to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying 13-21, 16-21 to bag India's first ever silver in badminton at Asian Games in Jakarta. Sindhu, who defeated world number 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, was tied in the finals against world number 1 Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying after she beat Saina Nehwal in the first semifinal on Monday. in Indonesia.

PV Sindhu scripts HISTORY!



Our stellar shuttler @Pvsindhu1 has clinched India's FIRST EVER SILVER in Badminton at the #ASIANGAMES. A match that will go down the history of Indian Badminton. Hats off to you @Pvsindhu1 🎉👏✌🏻🇮🇳#AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/63ku3NiBGv — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 28, 2018

Sindhu has added one more Silver medal in her brilliant career. Sindhu has won Silver in 2016 Olympics, 2017 World Championship, and 2018 World Championship.

PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-Ying to claim the country's first ever gold in badminton.

Before the 2018 Asian Games, India has never won a medal in women's singles Badminton but PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal broke the streak to bag a Silver and a Bronze in the same year for India.

On Monday, Saina Nehwal settled for a historic first Bronze medal at Asian Games after losing her semifinal tie 17-21, 14-21 to the world number 1 Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying in Jakarta. Saina Nehwal, who won the Bronze medal in 2012 Olympics, brought India it's first Badminton singles medal in women category and one after 36 years in the individual event.

Historic silver! 🥈💪@PV Sindhu played with a Lionheart, but succumbed to an unfortunate loss in the summit clash against top seed Tai Tzu; becomes the first 🇮🇳to win silver at #AsianGames, making another precious addition to her credulous medal tally. #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/pnXP15UrAN — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 28, 2018

Later yesterday, India's Neeraj Chopra won a gold at Asian Games with his personal best throw of 88.06m in Men's Javelin Throw Finals. Neeraj has become just the second athlete after legend Milkha Singh to have won a Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the same year. Neeraj got his maiden Commonwealth games medal in GoldCoast Australia earlier this year.

In other events of the day-

1: Table Tennis: India loses 0-3 against Korea to bag bronze in Team event.

2: Archery: India loses against Korea in Compound Men's Team Final to settle for silver.

3: India loses 228-231 against Korea in Compound Women's Archery Team Final to settle for silver.

4: Cycling Track: India's Deborah finishes fifth in Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechages.

