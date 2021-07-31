PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Olympics 2021 Badminton Singles Bronze Medal Match preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

PV Sindhu will look to get her hands on an Olympic bronze medal when she takes on China's World No. 9 He Bingjiao in Tokyo on Sunday. The Rio Olympic silver medalist's hopes of reaching the final were dashed when she went down 18-21, 12-21 to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals.

He Bingjiao, meanwhile, was stopped by compatriot Chen Yufei, who won the other semifinal 21-16, 13-21, 21-12.

While Sindhu is seeking her second Olympic medal, the 24-year-old Chinese is chasing her first.

When and where to watch

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs (8) He Bingjiao

Date: August 1, 2021

Time: 8.30 pm local time, 5.00 pm IST

Round: Bronze Medal Match

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao head-to-head

He Bingjiao

He Bingjiao leads PV Sindhu 9-6 in the head-to-head. The Chinese southpaw won four matches in a row before the Indian snapped her losing streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao ranking

While PV Sindhu is currently ranked seventh, He Bingjiao is two spots below at No. 9.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao prediction

PV Sindhu

Sindhu needs to quickly cast aside the disappointment of her tough loss to Tai Tzu Ying and focus on tackling He Bingjiao in the bronze medal encounter.

The Chinese southpaw has troubled the Indian in the past by attacking her backhand wing. But that shot has worked well for Sindhu this week, which bodes well for her prospects. Sindhu has also tightened her netplay and isn't afraid to battle it out from the frontcourt.

The Indian will need to ensure that she doesn't allow the Chinese to attempt any jump smashes. Sindhu will have to take control of the match with her barrage of smashes and deceptive play at the net. She will also need to keep varying the pace of her shots to keep her opponent guessing.

Bingjiao is coming off two consecutive three-game matches and if this goes the distance, she might lack the energy to stay competitive.

Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in three games

Edited by Arvind Sriram