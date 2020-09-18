PV Sindhu withdraws from Denmark Open; 6 others including Saina Nehwal confirm participation

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has decided to withdraw her participation from the Denmark Open, which is scheduled to take place in Odense from October 13-18.

The Denmark Open, which is a BWF Super 750 tournament, is set to mark the return of international badminton action after the indefinite halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saina Nehwal confirms participation in Denmark Open

Fellow Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has decided to confirm her participation for the tournament, along with some of the players from the men's contingent such as Parupalli Kashyap, Kidami Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will aim to win the rankings points at stake in Odense, which could prove vital for their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had sent an email asking for the players' written consent for participation in the Denmark Open. The email stated that the players had to assume their own responsibility for travelling to Odense in the wake of the current pandemic. The players had been asked to send their consent by 17 September and confirm their participation.

The Denmark Open is set to go ahead after the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals were postponed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) owing to multiple countries pulling out of the tournament due to concerns regarding the pandemic.

In addition to PV Sindhu, men's singles player Sai Praneeth, women's doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa and the men's doubles pairing of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy have also withdrawn from playing in the Denmark Open.

Even though PV Sindhu has pulled out of the Denmark Open, she has plans to participate in the Asia Open I and Asia Open II, two Super 1000 events which are scheduled to be held in the month of November this year.