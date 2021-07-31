PV Sindhu's next match (bronze medal) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Shuttler PV Sindhu's winning run at Olympics 2021 came to an end as she lost her semifinal match against World No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

The Indian shuttler, who defeated Tai Tzu-Ying in the round of 16 at the Rio Olympics, had no answers to her Chinese Taipei opponent's gameplay and went down in straight games 18-21 12-21. Before this match, PV Sindhu had not dropped a single game in the tournament.

Despite the loss, PV Sindhu will now have a chance to add a bronze medal to her kitty.

PV Sindhu misses out on 🥇 and 🥈as she comes second best in a semi-final fight against World No. 1 Tzu Ying Tai of #TPE 21-18, 21-12 💔



The #IND shuttler will meet #CHN's He Bing Jiao in a fight for the 🥉#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether @Pvsindhu1 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 31, 2021

Here is everything you need to know about PV Sindhu's bronze medal match.

Who is PV Sindhu's opponent in the bronze medal match?

PV Sindhu will face China's He Bingjiao in the women's singles bronze medal match. Earlier, He Bingjiao lost her semifinal match against her fellow countrywoman Chen Yu Fei 16-21 21-13 12-21.

He Bingjiao is ranked no. 9 in world. He Bingjiao won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. The Chinese shuttler has also claimed a silver and a bronze medal at the 2019 and 2017 Asian Championships respectively. He Bingjiao was also the gold medalist in the girls' singles event at the 2014 Youth Olympics.

When is women's singles bronze medal match?

The women's singles bronze medal match is scheduled for August 1.

What time is the women's singles bronze medal match?

According to the official Olympics website, the women's singles bronze medal is scheduled for 8.30 PM Japan Time or 5.00 PM IST.

Where to watch PV Sindhu's bronze medal match?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Sindhu's next match could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read: Who is Kevin Cordon? The Olympics 2021 badminton semifinalist from Guatemala

Edited by Diptanil Roy