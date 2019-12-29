Five badminton players who retired in 2019

Liliyana Natsir

The year 2019 was a very happening one when it came to badminton. As Lin Dan continued to give a tough competition to young players, we also saw some new players emerge and win tournaments. Kento Momota won a total of nine tournaments, while Srikanth Kidambi failed to grab even one.

Kento Momota had a great year.

This year we also saw some of the badminton legends say goodbye to the game. Lee Chong Wei, Rajiv Ouseph, Christinna Pedersen and Liliyana Natsir played their last matches on the BWF World Tour in 2019. Let us have a look a the top five players who we will not be seeing on the court anymore.

#5. Liliyana Natsir

The former world number one in mixed doubles Indonesia's Liliyana Natsir was one of the first retirements of 2019. She announced her retirement at the home tournament of 2019, Indonesia Masters, in January 2019. She finished as the runner up at her last tournament.

Considered as one of the greatest mixed doubles players of all time, Liliyana has a total of 51 individual titles in a career of 17 years. She has one gold in mixed doubles at the Rio Olympics 2016 while playing with Tontowi Ahmad. After their victory, they became the first Indonesian mixed doubles pair to win a gold medal at the Olympics. It was her Liliyana's second Olympic medal after a silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Her other achievements include four gold medals at the BWF World Championships, two Asian Championships gold medals, and five gold medals at the South East Asian Games. Liliyana seven medals at the BWF World Championship are also the most by a mixed doubles player in the history of the sport.

She also won the All England Badminton Championship a record three times in 2012, 2013 and 2014 with Tontowi Ahmad. After her retirement, she took up the role of a civil servant in Indonesia, and has started motivating people to achieve new heights in badminton.

Lin Dan's still going strong.

