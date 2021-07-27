Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw Olympics 2021 Badminton Singles preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth's Olympic debut hasn't gone according to plan thus far. But he has a chance to redeem himself and leave the Tokyo Games on a high when he squares off against the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw in their Group D clash on Wednesday.

Sai Praneeth's 21-17, 21-15 loss to World No. 47 Misha Zilberman came as a surprise to many considering the World Championships bronze medalist had not lost a game to the Israeli in three previous meetings.

But Sai looked a pale shadow of his usual self on Saturday and struggled throughout the duration of his contest against Caljouw.

The result had a huge impact on the standings. Sai needed to top the group in order to advance to the Round of 16 and his chances took a beating after his defeat. Caljouw later put paid to the Indian's slim hopes with a three-game win over Zilberman, thereby sealing top spot in the group.

Although Sai has been knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics, he will aim for one last hurrah on Wednesday.

When and where to watch

Fixture: (13) Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw

Date: 28 July 2021

Time: 6 pm local time, 2.30 pm IST

Round: Group D match

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw head-to-head

The two shuttlers have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw ranking

While Sai Praneeth is ranked 15th in the world, Caljouw is currently placed at the 29th spot.

Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw prediction

Sai Praneeth

Sai Praneeth looked unusually lethargic and error-prone during his loss to Zilberman in the opening rubber. The Indian was perhaps struggling to get used to the conditions.

Refreshed after a few days' rest, he will be hoping to leave everything out on court in his last match in Tokyo.

Sai Praneeth will need to play quickly and aggressively to have any chance of beating Caljouw, who comes into this match high on confidence after his opening win.

Prediction: Sai Praneeth to win in three games

Edited by Arvind Sriram