Singapore Open 2019: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota badminton quarter-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Kidambi Srikanth

India's Kidambi Srikanth faces a very familiar opponent as he sets his sights on a semi-final appearance at the Singapore Open 2019, a Super 500 tournament going on this week. Across the net on Friday will be the top seed and World No. 1 Kento Momota in what would be the 15th showdown of their career.

It goes without saying that this is a tough match-up for the India No. 1, currently placed at the seventh position in the world rankings. Since 2015 he hasn't managed to get the better of the mighty Japanese, losing to Momota eight consecutive times.

Out of those eight meetings, Srikanth has been able to take a game only on one occasion, which was last year at the Indonesia Open.

The Japanese southpaw has continued to look as dangerous as he was for most of the season last year, which should give plenty of reason for Srikanth to worry about. He has begun 2019 with the prestigious All England Open title, apart from a triumph at the German Open.

Having said that, Srikanth too has rediscovered his fighting spirit after quite some time, which was evident in his run to the final of the India Open nearly two weeks ago. Even last week, he was the best performing Indian as he made it to the quarters.

That should inspire the Indian to give his very best in this encounter even though he is clearly the underdog.

Here is all you need to know about the Singapore Open:

Tournament name: Singapore Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Location: Singapore

Match: (6) Kidambi Srikanth vs (1) Kento Momota around 3:30pm IST on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Where to watch Kidambi Srikanth's quarter-final match?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2.

Live Stream Details and Info for the match:

Live Stream for the match is available on hotstar.com.

