Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen.

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022.

Date: July 14, 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Singapore.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Match timing: Approx 9.40 am local time, 7.10 am IST.

Prize money: $370,000.

Live streaming: BWF TV.

PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen preview

Third seed PV Sindhu will aim for a quarterfinal spot at the 2022 Singapore Open when she takes on World No. 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen on Thursday.

The former world champion had a breezy start to her campaign at this year's edition of the World Tour Super 500 event on Wednesday. She needed just 29 minutes to race past World No. 36 Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-11 into the second round.

The World No. 7 will now look to reach the last eight of a tournament for the 10th time this season. Her best performance so far has been winning both the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open.

Her 24-year-old Vietnamese opponent Thuy Linh Nhuyen, meanwhile, has six titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level. She has seen limited tournament action this season and got to register her first win of the year on Wednesday in the first round of the ongoing Singapore Open.

Nguyen needed 54 minutes to fight off a serious challenge from American shuttler Iris Wang on her way to a 21-17, 14-21, 21-15 win.

PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen head-to-head

Sindhu and Nguyen have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen prediction

Considering Nguyen's lack of match action this year as well as her limited experience, Sindhu is the overwhelming favorite to come through this clash. The ongoing Singapore Open will also be the Indian's last tournament before this year's Commonwealth Games.

Consequently, Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, will be keen to get some wins under her belt and head to Birmingham high on confidence.

Pick: Sindhu to win in straight games.

