Strengths and weaknesses of PV Sindhu’s quarter-final opponent Akane Yamaguchi

As soon as PV Sindhu won her pre-quarterfinal match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt on Thursday morning, the entire nation’s focus turned to her next opponent Akane Yamaguchi.

The 24-year-old Japanese will be Sindhu’s quarter-final challenger on Friday afternoon. The World No. 5 Yamaguchi booked her spot in the last eight by dismissing Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 21-17, 21-18.

Both World No. 7 Sindhu and Yamaguchi have carved out straight-game victories in their three matches so far at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu and Yamaguchi are traditional rivals on the international circuit, having faced each other on seventeen occasions so far. Reigning world champion Sindhu has a 11-7 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi.

The quarter-final promises to be an exciting clash as both have been in good form and are capable of beating anyone on their best day.

Strengths of Yamaguchi

1. Yamaguchi is a great retriever

Yamaguchi is a runner and an excellent retriever. By taking every possible shuttle, Yamaguchi has troubled Sindhu in the past. Sindhu has to be patient and also at her aggressive best to counter her opponent's movement.

Yamaguchi’s composure and stubborn persistence are key factors. The former World No. 1 often waits for her opponents to run out of ideas and then attack. She has great agility and strength to move and bounce. Her continuous knack for retrieving and thoughtful placements keep the opponent moving and tests their endurance.

2. Ability to clear every shuttle

Yamaguchi has a great ability to clear the shuttles to the baseline no matter how low she takes them. This lets her gain back her position in court. On the back court, she produces some very fine deceptive drops and hard slices mixed with the same action of tosses. Her counter-punching style could prove effective against Sindhu.

3. Home advantage

Although there will be no crowd support in the stadium, Yamaguchi will certainly enjoy the home advantage. She is more familiar with the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, the venue of the tournament. She can adapt quickly to the conditions and trouble Sindhu at the beginning. Yamaguchi brings her own attack into the mix. She has a respectable smash kill and a defense that may leak points initially when Sindhu powers her cross-court deep smashes along the lines.

Akane Yamaguchi (left) and PV Sindhu will be playing their 18th match on the international circuit

Weakness of Yamaguchi

1. Her short height and reach

Yamaguchi is just 5 feet and 1 inch tall. That is a big disadvantage against a tall player like Sindhu, who is almost six feet tall. If Sindhu manages to put her opponent in one corner and places the shuttle to the opposite end, the Japanese will have to stretch her legs a tad more than she would like.

2. Sindhu has a psychological advantage

Since Yamaguchi has lost eleven matches against Sindhu, it will have an adverse effect on the Japanese's mindset. Sindhu won their last encounter at the All England Open quarters in March this year. Considering her not-so-impressive track record against Sindhu, Yamaguchi might find it difficult to turn the tables.

3. Poor flat game

Yamaguchi will likely try to hamper Sindhu's movement with an attacking toss and a mixture of hard slices or a close drop. Since Yamaguchi does not like to play a flat game, Sindhu might force exactly that on her to draw a few errors.

