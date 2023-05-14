Sudirman Cup 2023: 3 Indians who are expected to be the biggest assets at the tournament

The highly anticipated Badminton Tournament, BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 is set to take place at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Suzhou, China. The event will take place from May 14 to May 21, 2023. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament.

India has been placed in Group C along with Malaysia, Australia, and Chinese Taipei. Indian contingent consists of a total of 15 athletes, with two reserves in the squad.

The Indian contingent has some prominent names in it. The likes of PV Sandhu, H.S.Prannoy, Chirrag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. So we might be expecting some fireworks from these and many other Indian Athletes who will be taking part in the tournament.

The players who will be in for the medal race include the most experienced players in the current Badminton circuit.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian players who will be in business during the Sudirman Cup 2023:

#1 PV Sindhu

Sudirman Cup 2023 - Day 1

The most renowned of the Indian athletes PV Sindhu was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She started her badminton journey at a young age and showed early glimpses of a promising future. She rose through the ranks in no time, with the help of unwavering grit and determination.

Sindhu's most significant achievement came in 2016 at Rio Olympics when she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the mega event.

Since then, she has been a consistent performer at the International as well as Domestic circuit for India. Sindhu has secured numerous victories, honors, and accolades. In the 2023 Sudirman Cup, she will be precious for the Indian side.

As a key player, her contributions will be extremely valuable to India in this tournament. She has performed well under pressure against the best badminton nations, so the experience of the two-time Olympics medallist will be valuable.

#2 H.S. Prannoy

Thomas & Uber Cup - Day 2

H.S.Prannoy has been the most vital badminton player for India and will be one of the favorite to win the tournament. Born in Kerala, Prannoy was good at badminton since his childhood and proved his worth at the senior circuit in no time.

He has some noteworthy performances in his career. They include his honors at the Swiss Open, Indonesia Masters, and US Open.

In the 2023 Sudirman Cup, Prannoy's presence in the Indian squad is extremely vital for the Indian contingent. With his agile footwork and powerful smashes, he will be important in leading India's charge in the event.

#3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

BWF World Championships - Day Six

This formidable pair of Indian badminton players have been exceptional showing their skills and dynamic partnership throughout these years. The breakthrough for the duo came in 2016 when they won the men's doubles title at the TATA Open India International Challenge.

Since then, they have achieved remarkable success. In 2018, they became the first Indian men's pair to win the Super 500 title at Thailand Open and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in the same year.

Looking ahead at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, Satwiksairaj and Chirag would look to capitalize on this opportunity and would look to play a huge role in India's campaign. Their chemistry in play and complementing each other's strengths would be a huge plus for India.

