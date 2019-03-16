×
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth progress into the semi-finals, others knocked out 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
51   //    16 Mar 2019, 08:53 IST

Image result for Sai Praneeth

Sai Praneeth has moved into the semi-finals of Swiss Open 2019. It was a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers but Sai Praneeth brought some joy for the Indian fans as he qualified for the semi-finals stage of Super 300 tournament played at Basel, Switzerland on Friday.

Sai Praneeth had no problems in defeating France L Corvee in two straight sets. It was a dominating performance by the Indian who outplayed his opponent. Praneeth won the match 21-13, 21-11 to move into semi-finals, and will face a tough challenge of Chen Long in semi-finals tomorrow.

Shubankar Dey's journey came to end in the quarterfinals stage as he lost to Olympic Champion Chen Long in two straight sets. Dey gave Chen Long a tough fight but lost the match 18-21, 17-21 and was knocked out of the tournament.

In the women’s singles, Riya Mookerjee lost to number 1 ranked player in the tournament Chen Y F of China in two straight sets. Mookerjee was no match for the Chinese as she lost 10-21, 8-21 to be knocked out the tournament.

The men’s doubles pair of Pranav Chopra and Chirag Shetty ran the English pair of Marcus Ellis and Langridge close. The England pair dominated the first game, winning it 21-11. Both pairs fought for each point in the second game before Ellis and Langbridge held their nerve to win the 2nd set 28-26.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to Japanese pair of Matsuyama and Shida in two straight sets. In both games, the Indian pair played good badminton lost by 17-21, 17-21 to be knocked out the tournament.

The mixed doubles pair of Arjun MR and Maneesha lost to M Bay-Smidt and R Soby in two straight sets. Arjun MR and Maneesha gave a tough fight to the Denmark pair in the first game before losing it 19-21. In the second game, the Indian pair was dominated and lost by 16-21.

Topics you might be interested in:
Swiss Badminton Open 2019
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
