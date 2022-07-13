Tara Shah, Bharat Raghav triumph at Krishna Khaitan All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament

Tara Shah and Bharat Raghav emerged as champions at the Yonex-Sunrise 29th Smt Krishna Khaitan All India Junior (Under-19) Ranking Badminton tournament in Panchkula on Wednesday.

While the unseeded Tara Shah of Maharashtra surprised everyone by winning the Under-19 girls singles crown, second seed Bharat Raghav of Haryana claimed the U-19 boys singles title.

The week-long tournament was organized by the Express Shuttle Club Trust under the auspices of Haryana Badminton Association and Badminton Association of India at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

The annual tournament was held after a gap of two years and was one of the three selection tournaments. BAI will select the Indian junior team for various international events, including the BWF World Junior Championships, to be held in October in Santander, Spain.

Tara Shah makes strong comeback after losing first game in final

Tara Shah registered a sensational come-from-behind win over third seed Devika Sihag. The Pune teenager lost the first game but staged a splendid comeback to post a thrilling 12-21, 21-16, 21-17 in 54 minutes.

Haryana’s Devika Sihag got off to a rousing start as she grabbed the opening game quite easily at 21-12. In the second game too, Devika was cruising along before Tara Shah turned the tables on her.

Tara leveled the match 1-1 after pocketing the second game 21-16. The third and deciding game was a hard-fought affair with both players fighting for each and every point. Tara made good use of her powerful smashes and excellent court coverage to seal the fate of local girl Devika by clinching the decider 21-17.

Earlier in the tournament, Tara toppled a couple of seeded players to book her place in the summit clash.

After dismissing fourth seed Akanksha Matte of Andhra Pradesh 21-19, 21-12 in the second round, Tara stunned second seed Anupama Upadhyaya of Haryana 21-17, 21-19 in the semis on Tuesday.

Barring the final, Tara won all her previous five matches without dropping a game.

Fifth seed and hot favorite Unnati Hooda was knocked out by qualifier Shriyanshi Valishetty in the third round. Telangana’s Shriyanshi rallied back to post a thrilling 12-21, 21-18, 21-19 win.

Bharat Raghav rallies to down Sanskar Saraswat in U-19 boys singles final

Second seed Bharat Raghav also needed three games to win his U-19 boys singles final. Haryana’s Bharat rallied back brilliantly to oust sixth seed Sanskar Saraswat 13-21, 21-7, 21-17 in a well-contested final that lasted 38 minutes.

It was a forgettable day for Rajasthan’s Sanskar Saraswat as he lost the U-19 boys doubles final too. Third seeds Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer edged past unseeded Arsh Mohammad and Saraswat 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 in 45 minutes.

The U-19 girls doubles title was won by Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi N, who upset eighth seeds Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Sree S 21-19, 21-11 in 33 minutes.

Hari Bharathi B and Dhanyaa N shocked fifth seeds Arulmurugan R and Srinidhi N 21-16, 21-13 in the mixed doubles final.

Organizing secretary of the tournament Sanjiv Sachdeva and BAI officials were present during the prize distribution function, which was held on Wednesday evening.

Results (All Finals)

U-19 boys singles

2-Bharat Raghav bt 6-Sanskar Saraswat 13-21, 21-7, 21-17 (38 minutes)

U-19 girls singles

Tara Shah bt 3-Devika Sihag 12-21, 21-16, 21-17 (54 minutes)

U-19 boys doubles

3-Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer bt Arsh Mohammad-Sanskar Saraswat 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 (45 minutes)

U-19 girls doubles

Shreya Balaji-Srinidhi N bt 8-Navya Kanderi-Rakshitha Sree S 21-19, 21-11 (33 minutes)

U-19 mixed doubles

Hari Bharathi B-Dhanyaa N bt 5-Arulmurugan R-Srinidhi N 21-16, 21-13 (32 minutes).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far