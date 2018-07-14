Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu cruises into the semi-finals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 120 // 14 Jul 2018, 00:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu cruises into the semi-finals of Thailand Open 2018

It was easy going for PV Sindhu as she defeated the Malaysian player Sonia Cheah in two straight-sets at BWF 500 Super Series event played at Bangkok on Friday. The Indian, 23, had no problems in defeating her Malaysian opponent in just 36 minutes.

The first game began with both players taking alternate points up to 3-3. The Commonwealth Silver medallist created plenty of pressure on her Malaysian counterpart to take a 6-4 lead, though Cheah took two successive points to level the scores at 6-6 before persisting to apply more pressure on the Indian.

Aggressive stance allows for comfortable win

At the interval, Cheah led 11-7. After the interval, Sindhu displayed great fighting spirit and managed to level the score at 12-12. Despite playing well, Cheah lost the first set 21-17.

PV Sindhu began the second game on an aggressive note, dominating with smashes and deft drop shots allowing her an initial 7-3 lead. Cheah made a strong comeback to level the scores at 8-8. At the break, Sindhu this time had an 11-9 lead.

Crucially, she ensured that Cheah was unable to mount a comeback following the interval given her aggressive stance, winning it comfortably with a 21-13 victory, ensuring her passage into the semi-finals.

Who next in the last-four?

There, she will face off against Indonesia's Mariska Tunjung tomorrow. PV Sindhu has had an easier outing during the tournament thus far, winning all her matches in two straight games.

In the Indonesian Open 2018 tournament, she reached the quarter-finals while in Malaysia, she lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals.

She will not partake in the upcoming Singapore Open, regardless of her results here. The biggest tournament she is scheduled to participate in after this, is the World Championships - which start from July 30th.