Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, P Kashyap progress into second round

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 258 // 11 Jul 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, P Kashyap progress into 2nd round

It was a mixed day for the Indian star shuttler’s at BWF Thailand Open Super 500 event played at Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, P Kashyap won their respective matches in two straight sets while the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Ranki Reddy got rid of their opponents.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy took on Spain's P Abian. It was a confident performance by Prannoy who played dominating badminton and won the first set 21-16. In the second game, the Indian had to fight hard before winning it 21-19 to progress into the 2nd round. He will face Indonesian Kuncro in the 2nd round tomorrow.

P Kashyap, who returned from an injury had no problems of winning the match crushing the Canadian opponent J Ho Shue in two straight sets 21-15, 21-17 to move into the 2nd round. He will face Japanese K Tsuneyama.

The only disappointment for India in men’s singles was Sameer Verma losing to Thailand’s Saensomboonsuk in two straight sets 18-21, 16-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

PV Sindhu had no problems in disposing of her Bulgarian opponent Zetchiri in two straight games 21-8, 21-15 to progress into the second round. She will face Yip P Y in the second round.

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy progress, other doubles disappoint

In the doubles section, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri was the only pair to progress into the 2nd round with a thrilling win over Chen H-I and Wang C- I in three sets. It was a great performance by the Indian pair who won the first set 21-18.

Then the higher ranked Chinese Taipei pair bounced back to win the second set 21-15. In the decider, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy showed character winning the third set 21-17. They will play Endo and Watanabe in the 2nd round.

Chirag Shetty and Ranki Reddy lost to the Thailand pair of B Isara and Jongit in two straight sets 11-21 and 15-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

Arjun MR and R Shlok showed the fighting spirit before losing the game in three sets. Nayaka and Yusuf of Indonesia won first set 21-18. The Indian pair fought back to win second set 21-13. In the deciding set, the Indonesian pair won it 21-16.

T Kona and S Sharma lost their match in two straight sets to Liao MC and Su C h 6-21,6-21. MA Raju and VG Prasad produced a spirited performance losing the match in three sets to Chung Y and Tam C H in three sets 21-14, 12-21, 14-21.