Thailand Open 2022 badminton: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The Indian shuttlers, brimming with confidence, will be seen in action in the 34th Thailand Open. The badminton tournament is slated to run through May 17-22, 2022.

After winning the recently-concluded 2022 Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Sunday (May 15), the Indian badminton contingent will look to maintain the winning momentum.

The Indian men's badminton team vanquished 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 and scripted history in their first ever finals appearance. They dethroned the defending champions to win the prestigious tournament.

Former world No 1 Saina Newal will be back in action. Meanwhile, this season's biggest sensation Lakshya Sen and the in-form men’s doubles duo of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have opted out of this BWF World Tour event.

Thailand Open 2022: Indian squad

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men's Doubles: Shyam Prasad/ S Sunjith, Ishaan Bhatnagar/ Sai Pratheek, Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Dhruv Kapila/ MR Arjun, Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy

Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam, Palak Arora/ Unnati Hooda, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan/ Ashna Roy

Mixed Doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa, Venkat Gaurav Prasad/ Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/ Tanisha Crasto, Mohamed Rehan Raju/ Anees Kowsar Jamaludeen

Thailand Open 2022: May 18 Order of Play

Here's the list of Indian shuttlers and their matches on May 18, 2022 from 7:30am (IST) onwards.

Ratchanok Intanon (THA) vs Ashmita Chaliha (IND)

Sai Praneeth (IND) vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (THA)

Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam (IND) vs Kittipak Dubthuk/ Prinda Pattanawaritthipan (THA)

Kidambi Srikanth (IND) vs Brice Leverdez (FRA)

Aakarshi Kashyap (IND) vs Michelle LI (CAN)

Yuki Kaneko/ Misaki Matsutomo (JPN) vs B Sumeeth Reddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa (IND)

Malvika Bansod (IND) vs Maria Ulitina (UKR)

Kyohei Yamashita/ Naru Shinoya (JPN) vs Mohamed Rehan Raju/ Anees Kowsar Jamaludeen (IND)

Ishaan Bhatnagar/ Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Mathew Fogarty/ Isabel Zhong (USA)

Saina Nehwal (IND) vs Kim Ga Eun (KOR)

Lauren Lam (USA) vs PV Sindhu (IND)

LIANG Wei Keng/ Wang Chang (China) vs Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (IND)

Venkat Gaurav Prasad/ Juhi Dewangan (IND) vs Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti/ Hediana Julimarbela (IND)

Sourabh Verma (IND) / Toma Junior Popov (FRA)

Liew Daren (Malaysia) vs HS Prannoy (IND)

Thailand Open 2022: Streaming details

The Thailand Open 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage, which begins on May 20. Live streaming of the Thailand Open 2022 will be available on the Voot app for online viewers.

