Thailand Open 2022 badminton: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

The Indian shuttlers are currently competing at the ongoing 34th Thailand Open, which is set to run from May 17-22.

The Indian shuttlers saw mixed results on the second day of the tournament. Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Malvika Bansod continued their terrific run to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth suffered defeats.

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth pulled off a tough three-game win 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 over Brice Leverdez of France in the second round of the men's singles event in a match that lasted 49 minutes.

Two-time Olympic- medallist PV Sindhu defeated Lauren Lam of the USA in a nail-biting three-setter as the scoreboard read 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, lost to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea. After winning the first set 21-11, the 32-year-old then lost her momentum and went on to lose the next two sets 15-21, 17-21, eventually giving the match away.

HS Prannoy suffered defeat at the hands of Liew Daren of Malaysia. After his heroics at the recently-concluded Thomas Cup 2022, the 29-year-old lost a hard-fought battle to the Malaysian shuttler 17-21, 21-15, 15-21.

Thailand Open 2022: May 19 Order of Play

Here's the list of Indian shuttlers and their matches on May 19, 2022.

Sim Yu Jin (South Korea) vs PV Sindhu (IND)

Kidambi Srikanth (IND) vs Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)

Ishaan Bhatnagar/ Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Goh Soon Huat/ Lai Shevon Jemie (Malaysia)

Line Christophersen (DENMARK) vs Malvika Bansod (IND)

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam (IND) vs Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara (Japan)

Thailand Open 2022: Streaming details

The Thailand Open 2022 will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage, which begins on May 20. Live streaming of the Thailand Open 2022 will be available on the Voot app for online viewers.

Also read: Thomas Cup 2022: India crowned champions in their first-ever finals appearance, Twitterati react

Edited by Ritwik Kumar