Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs (2) Akane Yamaguchi

Tournament: GR Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2022

Date: May 20, 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bangkok, Thailand

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: Approx 3.40 pm local time, 2.10 pm IST

Prize money: $350,000

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi preview

PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi will renew their rivalry in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2022 in Bangkok on Friday.

Sindhu made a commendable start to the year, winning the Syed Modi International and reaching the semifinals of the India Open at home.

After a couple of pre-quarterfinal exits, the two-time Olympic medalist once again rediscovered her touch in Basel on her way to winning the Swiss Open title.

Two more semifinal finishes followed for the World No. 7 at the Korea Open and the Asia Championships.

Pvsindhu

#asianchampionships #bronze🥉 A medal at the end of an excruciating campaign is always special. This could have gone the distance. Looking forward to the next. A medal at the end of an excruciating campaign is always special. This could have gone the distance. Looking forward to the next. ✌️🙌🏼#asianchampionships #bronze🥉 https://t.co/fZH7gGO1Mo

At the Uber Cup last week, she had mixed fortunes, winning just two of the four matches she played.

At the Thailand Open this week, Sindhu struggled before beating World No. 62 Lauren Lam in three games. She then made amends in the second round, needing two games to trounce Sim Yu Jin.

Akane Yamaguchi in action at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, meanwhile, holds the World No. 1 ranking in women's singles at the moment.

Although the 24-year-old made an early exit in her first tournament of the year at the German Open, Yamaguchi rebounded soon after by winning the All England Open. She also made the final at the Asia Championships but had to be content with the silver medal.

After claiming three out of her five matches last week at the Uber Cup, Yamaguchi will be keen to get back to winning ways at the Thailand Open this week.

While her opener finished in a straight-game victory, Yamaguchi had to dig deep to see off the gritty Kim Ga Eun in three games in the second round.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi head-to-head

Sindhu leads Yamaguchi 13-9 in their head-to-head. The Japanese has won their only meeting this year 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 in the semifinals of the Asia Championships.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi prediction

BWFScore

WS - Round of 16

21 21 V. Sindhu PUSARLA🏅

16 13 Yu Jin SIM



in 37 minutes

tournamentsoftware.com/sport/match.as… GR TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Thailand Open 2022WS - Round of 1621 21V. Sindhu PUSARLA🏅16 13Yu Jin SIMin 37 minutes GR TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Thailand Open 2022WS - Round of 1621 21 🇮🇳V. Sindhu PUSARLA🏅16 13 🇰🇷Yu Jin SIM🕗 in 37 minutes tournamentsoftware.com/sport/match.as…

Having crossed swords 22 times already, the two are highly familiar with each other's games. While Sindhu relies on all-out attack, Yamaguchi will look to work her way around the court before striking a blow.

Yamaguchi won their last match and should have a lot of confidence going into this contest. That said, she was engaged in a 58-minute second-round marathon on Thursday while Sindhu had a breezy 37-minute match.

It remains to be seen if the long match takes its toll on Yamaguchi should her face-off against Sindhu go the distance.

Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in three games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar