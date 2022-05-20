Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs (2) Akane Yamaguchi
Tournament: GR Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2022
Date: May 20, 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Bangkok, Thailand
Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500
Match timing: Approx 3.40 pm local time, 2.10 pm IST
Prize money: $350,000
Live streaming: BWF TV
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi preview
PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi will renew their rivalry in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2022 in Bangkok on Friday.
Sindhu made a commendable start to the year, winning the Syed Modi International and reaching the semifinals of the India Open at home.
After a couple of pre-quarterfinal exits, the two-time Olympic medalist once again rediscovered her touch in Basel on her way to winning the Swiss Open title.
Two more semifinal finishes followed for the World No. 7 at the Korea Open and the Asia Championships.
At the Uber Cup last week, she had mixed fortunes, winning just two of the four matches she played.
At the Thailand Open this week, Sindhu struggled before beating World No. 62 Lauren Lam in three games. She then made amends in the second round, needing two games to trounce Sim Yu Jin.
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, meanwhile, holds the World No. 1 ranking in women's singles at the moment.
Although the 24-year-old made an early exit in her first tournament of the year at the German Open, Yamaguchi rebounded soon after by winning the All England Open. She also made the final at the Asia Championships but had to be content with the silver medal.
After claiming three out of her five matches last week at the Uber Cup, Yamaguchi will be keen to get back to winning ways at the Thailand Open this week.
While her opener finished in a straight-game victory, Yamaguchi had to dig deep to see off the gritty Kim Ga Eun in three games in the second round.
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi head-to-head
Sindhu leads Yamaguchi 13-9 in their head-to-head. The Japanese has won their only meeting this year 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 in the semifinals of the Asia Championships.
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi prediction
Having crossed swords 22 times already, the two are highly familiar with each other's games. While Sindhu relies on all-out attack, Yamaguchi will look to work her way around the court before striking a blow.
Yamaguchi won their last match and should have a lot of confidence going into this contest. That said, she was engaged in a 58-minute second-round marathon on Thursday while Sindhu had a breezy 37-minute match.
It remains to be seen if the long match takes its toll on Yamaguchi should her face-off against Sindhu go the distance.
Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in three games.