Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei preview, head-to-head & prediction

After a tumultuous Uber Cup performance, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is having an impressive run at the ongoing Thailand Open 2022 in Bangkok.

The 26-year-old kickstarted the Thailand Open campaign with a thrilling win in the women's singles category on Wednesday (May 18). She took on USA's Lauren Lam in a nail-biting game in which the scoreboard read 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Sindhu, India's lone survivor in the tournament, went on to thrash Sim Yu Jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-13 to enter the quarter-finals of the badminton tournament on Thursday (May 19).

Continuing her dominance in the tournament, the Telangana shuttler defeated World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarter-finals. In doing so, PV Sindhu set up a semi-final clash against current World No. 4 and 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

BWF @bwfmedia and Akane Yamaguchi face-off for a semifinals spot in the women’s singles draw.



#ThailandOpen2022 #BWFWorldTour Pusarla V. Sindhuand Akane Yamaguchiface-off for a semifinals spot in the women’s singles draw. Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 and Akane Yamaguchi 🇯🇵 face-off for a semifinals spot in the women’s singles draw.#ThailandOpen2022 #BWFWorldTour https://t.co/t1UPtynBml

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei head-to-head

PV Sindhu will take on Chen Yu Fei of China in the semi-finals of the women's singles category at the 2022 Thailand Open.

PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 to book her place in the final of the 2019 Indonesia Open in July. The same year, Sindhu suffered a 20-22, 21-16, 21-12 defeat at the hands of Chen Yu Fei at the BWF Tour Finals in December.

Sindhu leads the head-to-head record with 6-3 against Chen.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei prediction

Prediction: As the two shuttlers have not faced each other since 2019, Sindhu is likely to have the upper hand in this contest.

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei

The Thailand Open 2022 will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage. Live streaming of the Thailand Open 2022 will be available on the Voot app for online viewers.

The women's singles semi-final clash between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei is scheduled to take place on Court 1. The semi-final clash is expected to start approximately after 11:00 am (IST).

Also read: Thomas Cup 2022: India crowned champions in their first-ever finals appearance, Twitterati react

Edited by Ritwik Kumar