Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Sim Yu Jin preview, head-to-head & prediction

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu kickstarted her Thailand Open 2022 campaign with a thrilling win over USA's Lauren Lam in the women's singles category in Bangkok on Wednesday (May 18).

The Indian shuttlers are currently competing at the ongoing 34th Thailand Open badminton tournament, which will take place until May 22.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Lauren Lam of the USA in a nail-biting three-setter as the scoreboard read 21-19, 19-21, 21-18. The Thailand Open returned after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indian ace Sindhu will next square off against Sim Yu Jin of South Korea.

PV Sindhu vs Yu Jin Sim head-to-head

Sindhu will square off against Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in the second round clash at the ongoing Thailand Open.

Sindhu last faced Korea’s Yu Jin Sim in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open in 2021. She had defeated the 23-year-old 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 after going down in the first set.

PV Sindhu vs Yu Jin Sim prediction

Looking at previous records, experience and the world ranking of Indian shuttler Sindhu, it should be a convincing victory for the 26-year-old.

Prediction: Sindhu will progress to the next round.

When and where to watch Sindhu vs Yu Jin Sim

Sindhu and Yu Jin Sim will square off on Court 2 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Thursday (May 19). The match will commence at around 4 PM IST.

Thailand Open 2022: Sindhu vs Yu Jin Sim Streaming details

The Thailand Open 2022 will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage, which begins on May 20. Live streaming of the Thailand Open 2022 will be available on the Voot app for online viewers.

