Thailand Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will begin her Thailand Open 2023 campaign against 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li in Bangkok on Wednesday, May 31.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion is coming off a semifinal showing at last week's Malaysia Masters. It was the second time this season that Sindhu made it to the last four at a tournament following her runner-up finish at the Madrid Spain Masters in April.

Although 2023 has largely been underwhelming for the two-time Olympic medalist, Sindhu will be eager to build on her Kuala Lumpur results and put up a strong show this week.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu leads Li 9-2 in the head-to-head. The Indian has thoroughly dominated this rivalry since 2014, winning their last seven encounters. Their most recent face-off was at the 2022 Commonwealth Games final, where Sindhu emerged a 21-15, 21-13 winner.

Sindhu will once again look to stamp her authority over Li, but she cannot afford to take her opponent lightly. The experienced Canadian has shown some promising results of late. She won gold medal at the Pan Am Championships in April and backed it up with a run to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters last week.

Buoyed by the encouraging performances, Li will look to put Sindhu to a stern test but it remains to be seen how long she can manage to sustain a high level against the Indian.

Thailand Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Date and time

PV Sindhu will square off against Michelle Li in the women's singles first-round match at the Thailand Open 2023 on Wednesday in the 11th match of the day on Court 1.

Date: May 31, 2023

Time: Approx 3 pm local time; 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Where to watch & live streaming details

Live streaming of the match will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

