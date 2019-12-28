Top 4 predictions for PV Sindhu in 2020

PV Sindhu

With the new badminton season about to start in a few days, it is a good time to make a few reasonable and realistic predictions that have the potential to come true in 2020. With next year being an Olympic year, there is a lot at stake for every shuttler in 2020.

India's biggest hope would once again be PV Sindhu who has a penchant for saving her best for the big events.

Here is a look at four possible things Sindhu could achieve in the upcoming season:

#1 Win the PBL title again

PV Sindhu holding the PBL trophy in 2017

There is no better way to kickstart the new season than by winning the Premier Badminton League title yet again. As the leading member of Hyderabad Hunters, PV Sindhu would like to take them to their second title.

Sindhu is no stranger to PBL success. She has previously tasted glory when she was with the Chennai Smashers in the second season of the league. With former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and a host of other top stars being in the upcoming edition of the league, this would be the perfect platform for the Hyderabad shuttler to test herself against the world's best and gear up for the new season. Besides, this time, Sindhu would be coming to the league after playing at the Malaysia Masters and the Indonesia Masters due to change in the BWF calendar. So Sindhu would certainly be ready for the PBL challenge.

#2 Get the India Open title back

Carolina Marin (left) and PV Sindhu on the India Open 2017 podium

Winning a title at home in front of one's adoring fans is something every sportstar craves for. Sindhu experienced this in 2017 when she won the India Open in New Delhi. Sindhu has vivid memories of beating the Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the final while her fans vociferously rooted for her.

However, since then, Sindhu has missed out on finishing on the top podium twice. Against Beiwen Zhang, she suffered a heartbreaker in the final in 2018 and went down in a thriller despite holding a match point. China's He Bingjiao dashed her hopes in 2019 in the semifinals. This time Sindhu would be upbeat to forget all those setbacks and land a second title at this Super 500 event.

