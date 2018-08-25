Top 5 Finals lost by PV Sindhu

Sarthak Karkhanis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.02K // 25 Aug 2018, 07:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Badminton - Olympics

PV Sindhu has been one of the most consistent Badminton players in the world over the 3 years. Rising through the ranks, Sindhu was mostly in the shadow of Saina Nehwal in the early part of her career. But ever since her giant-killing performance at the Rio Olympics a couple of years ago, she has been India's premier shuttler on the World stage.

In the last 3 years, PV Sindhu has reached the final of the Olympics as well as the World Championship and has also been in the Top 5 of the BWF World rankings.

As the Asian Games 2018 got underway last Saturday in Jakarta and Palembang, there is a strong chance that PV Sindhu may reach the final in Indonesia and win the Gold Medal for India. Even though there is strong competition in the tournament, Sindhu has the knack of performing strongly at major events.

The 23-year-old may enjoy an easier run until the Semi-Final where she may face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi who can provide Sindhu with a stern challenge in order to reach the title clash.

Though the Hyderabadi girl has reached the Finals consistently she has always fallen short of the title win at the final hurdle. With the Badminton events currently underway at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Sindhu looking to win the Gold, we take a look at the Top 5 Finals that PV Sindhu has reached but unfortunately lost over the course of her eventful career.

3. BWF Superseries Finals 2017

Total BWF World Championships

Until the 2017 Superseries Finals in Dubai, Sindhu had won 2 bronze medals at the World Championships, a silver medal at the event, an Olympic Silver in Rio and many more super series titles to her credit, all this, at a young age of 22. The only major medal missing from her glorious trophy cabinet was the superseries final medal.

Seeded 4th at the year ending event, Sindhu was one of the prime contenders for the title. Winning all the 3 games in the group stages, she topped the standings. In the Semifinals, she defeated Cheng Yufei of China in straight games.

The Final vs Akane Yamaguchi was again a nail-biting contest.

After winning the 1st game 21-15, the World and Olympic Silver medallist lost her grip on the match as Yamaguchi came from behind to register a stunning victory over Sindhu.

1 / 3 NEXT