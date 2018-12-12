Top 5 female players to watch out for in the BWF World Tour Finals

Tai Tzu Ying leads the pack of exciting women's singles players in 2018 BWF World Tour Finals

A very hectic year for the leading badminton players of the world culminates with the BWF World Tour Finals. The women’s singles division presents the most exciting prospect with a group of players who are all capable of beating anyone on their day.

The current scene in the world of women’s singles badminton is highly exciting with a group of around half a dozen highly exciting players who all are enormously capable and have had their moment of glory at some stage. Unfortunately, two of these players – Carolina Marin and He Bingjiao – are out of the tournament with injuries. This is a huge disappointment to the fans but there are still many big guns left.

Here is a look at the players who would be the top contenders for the title in Guangzhou.

#1 PV Sindhu

Sindhu would look to break the jinx of losing in big finals

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride! That has been the situation of Pusarla Venkata Sindhu in the last couple of years. She has shown an uncanny ability to produce her best in big tournaments and really shine on the big stage.

Reaching the Olympic final in Rio, World Championship final two years in a row (2017 and 2018), Commonwealth Games final and Asian Games final this year, Super Series Finals’ final last year and losing in all of them has left her and her fans greatly disappointed.

But her record in big tournaments shows that she is a big contender this time around as well. With the quality she possesses, it’s hard to see her not winning one of the big titles at some stage.

Last year, she faced Akane Yamaguchi in a really long, hard-fought game which tested the limits of both players’ stamina. Eventually, Yamaguchi emerged the winner. Sindhu would be keen to go one better this time around but her form after the World Championship hasn’t been great. Still, with her tendency to reserve her best for the big events, she would be a major contender.

