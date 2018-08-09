Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram sets up clash with top seed; Rituparna Das enters pre-quarter-finals

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
57   //    09 Aug 2018, 14:12 IST

2015 Victor Korea Open Badminton
Ajay Jayaram

Former India No. 1 men’s singles shuttler Ajay Jayaram continues his smooth run through the draw at the Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2018 as he entered the pre-quarter-finals of this Super 100 tournament in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday. Jayaram needed just 30 minutes to prevail over Indonesia’s Gatjra Piliang Fiqihila Cupu 21-7, 21-16.

In his quest for a quarter-final berth, Jayaram faces a tough opponent in top seed and World No. 38 Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

Currently ranked 71st, Jayaram -- a former World No. 13 shuttler -- is climbing his way back to the top echelons of the sport after being sidelined for a long time due to a hamstring injury.

Coelho advanced to the third round after staving off a stern challenge from former World Junior Championships silver medallist Siril Verma. The latter took a game off the Brazilian and fought valiantly in the third game before surrendering 20-22, 21-17, 17-21 in 51 minutes.

Mithun Manjunath and Karan Jindal were the other two Indians to join Jayaram in the third round. Jindal, who has been promoted from qualifying, got a bye in the first round and then edged Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius, 9-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Manjunath accounted for Ryotaro Maruo 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 and then followed it up with a 21-19, 21-12 win over Saran Jamsri.

In women’s singles, former Indian national champion Rituparna Das pulled off a 21-13, 21-14 win over Shiori Saito of Japan. She remains the only Indian in the pre-quarter-finals after South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani Gadde fell 19-21, 17-21 to Yin Fun Lim in the first round.

Rising doubles star Poorvisha S Ram suffered a double whammy after losing both her women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. She and Meghana Jakkampudi were seeded second in women’s doubles, but squandered a good start to go down 21-17, 8-21, 10-21 to Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and Virni Putri.

In mixed doubles, the sixth seeded pair of Poorvisha and Shivam Sharma succumbed to a 15-21, 16-21 defeat to Japan’s Tadayuki Urai and Rena Miyaura.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vietnam Open Badminton 2018 Ajay Jayaram Siril Varma Leisure Reading
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma and...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Subhankar Dey beats Ajay Jayaram,...
RELATED STORY
US Open Badminton 2018: Ajay Jayaram continues his good...
RELATED STORY
White Nights International Challenge 2018: Ajay Jayaram...
RELATED STORY
Indian badminton roundup: Ajay Jayaram shocks eighth seed...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth drops to seventh, Ajay...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Sourabh Verma upsets third seed to...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Pratul Joshi enter...
RELATED STORY
US Open Badminton 2018: Ajay Jayaram works hard to win...
RELATED STORY
US Open Badminton 2018: Ajay Jayaram goes down fighting...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us