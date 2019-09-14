Vietnam Open 2019, Sourabh Verma vs Minoru Koga semi-finals: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Sourabh Verma

Three-time national champion Sourabh Verma remains the last Indian standing at the Vietnam Open, a Super 100 tournament currently going on in Ho Chi Minh City. Being the second seed, Verma has lived up to the expectations and is now seeking a berth in the final of this tournament.

Sourabh hasn't lost a game en route to the last-four stage. Having received a bye in the first round, the World No. 38 has put up some gritty performances in the three matches he has played so far, showing his hunger and determination in ample amounts.

He first outlasted Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20, 22-20 in a tight second-round clash. Naraoka's compatriot, Yu Igarashi then posed a stern test which Verma passed with flying colours. A grueling 25-23, 24-22 win sealed the deal for Sourabh and put him in the quarter-finals.

The match against local hope Tien Minh Nguyen turned out to be the easiest for him this week as he cruised to a 21-13, 21-18 victory.

Into the semi finals of Vietnam open super 100 after winning the match against local favorite Tien minh Nguyen 21-13,21-18. Excited to be back on court tomorrow for a spot in the finals. 🙂🏸#vietnam #badminton #ongc… https://t.co/zFOx5yXeet — Sourabh Verma (@sourabhverma09) September 13, 2019

In the semi-finals, the Indian will square off against Japan's World No. 112 Minoru Koga, who upset the sixth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the quarters in a three-game duel.

Sourabh is definitely the fresher of the two and has way more experience than the 22-year-old Japanese. Besides, Sourabh has won a couple of titles this year on the BWF circuit. Having suffered a second-round exit from the Chinese Taipei Open last week, he will be eager to bounce back and finish this week with a title.

Here is all you need to know about the Vietnam Open 2019:

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Schedule: (2) Sourabh Verma vs Minoru Koga at approx 2 pm IST on Saturday, September 14, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

There is no live telecast information for the Vietnam Open 2019 as of now.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream information is also not available now.