Vietnam Open 2019, Sourabh Verma vs Sun Fei Xiang final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Sourabh Verma

An in-form Sourabh Verma will look to clinch his third BWF title of the year when he takes on World No. 68 Sun Fei Xiang of China in the final of the Vietnam Open on Sunday. Being ranked No. 38 in the world, the Indian definitely is the favourite in this clash. What also gives him an edge is the fact that he has a 2-0 head-to-head record over the lower-ranked Chinese.

Both those meetings between Sourabh and Xiang have happened this year with the most recent one coming at the Hyderabad Open last month where Sourabh demolished Xiang in straight games.

As the second seed at this Super 100 tournament this week, Sourabh has been playing with a lot of confidence and conviction in his strokes. He first edged Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20, 22-20 following which he outlasted Yu Igarashi in a gritty 25-23, 24-22 win.

Through to the finals here in Vietnam open super 100 tournament with a victory over japan's minoru koga 22-20,21-15. Will be playing against chinese tomorrow for the title.🙂🏸#vietnam #badminton #ongc #india @ Ho… https://t.co/ZYYdo2stNO — Sourabh Verma (@sourabhverma09) September 14, 2019

In the quarter-finals, he dashed the hopes of the crowd when he beat Tien Minh Nguyen 21-13, 21-18. In the semi-finals yesterday, Japan's Minoru Koga gave him some stiff resistance in the first game before fading away in the second to go down 20-22, 15-21.

Having not conceded a single game so far this week, Verma would be upbeat and raring to go. His opponent in the final, Sun Fei Xiang, needed three games to notch up a victory over his compatriot, Lei Lan Xi in the semis and that could take its toll.

The difference in their fitness levels could make a huge difference and have a say in the outcome of this match.

Here is all you need to know about the Vietnam Open 2019:

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Schedule: (2) Sourabh Verma vs Sun Fei Xiang at approx 2 pm IST on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

There is no live telecast information for the Vietnam Open 2019 as of now.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream information is also not available now.