WATCH: The moment HS Prannoy sent India into the final of the Thomas Cup

Indian badminton's old war-horse HS Prannoy sent India into their first-ever Thomas Cup final when he bounced back from a game down in the decider to beat World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 13-21, 21-9, 21-12.

The Indian team comprising of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad and Vishuvardhan Goud scripted history by propelling themselves into the final.

The Indian team started their Thomas Cup campaign by beating Germany 5-0 in their first group stage match. It kept getting better for India when the team beat Canada 5-0 in their second match.

Read: When and where to watch India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final

However, there was a blip when the Indian side stuttered to a 2-3 loss to Chinese Taipei.

In the quarter-finals, it was senior-most player HS Prannoy who stepped up to the occasion when he helped India beat Malaysia 3-2 to send India into the semi-finals.

Against Denmark, it was Prannoy who took centre stage once again as he battled an ankle injury and came from behind in the decider to help India reach the final.

Watch the moment HS Prannoy beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke

HS Prannoy was the toast of the evening for the second consecutive day. He sent a backhand winner into the left corner of Gemke’s court for the final point to put India into the final.

The Indian bench sprinted to the court to hug Prannoy to celebrate the historic occasion. You can watch the moment below:

BWF @bwfmedia has made it to their first ever Thomas Cup final.



#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 How good is this? Indiahas made it to their first ever Thomas Cupfinal. @BAI_Media How good is this? India 🇮🇳 has made it to their first ever Thomas Cup 🏆 final. @BAI_Media#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 https://t.co/wPM1rra7W4

This is the first time in 73 years that India has reached the final of the Thomas Cup. Previously, India's best-ever result in the competition came in 1979 when the side reached the semi-finals for the first time. It also resulted in their first medal in the Thomas Cup.

India will meet Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday. Indonesia have won the Thomas Cup a record 14 times while this will be India's first final appearance.

Also read: Indian badminton team has the potential to win Thomas Cup this year, says Vimal Kumar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar