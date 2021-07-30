"What a reaction": PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae Sang's victory celebration goes viral

PV Sindhu brought India further jubilation as she defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the women's badminton event. The sensational Indian put in her best performance to take away a 21-13, 22-20 win in two straight sets to advance into the semi-finals.

Sindhu showed great character in her win. At one point it looked like she would have lost the second set. But the world champion came back strong from two-game points down to pull off a great win against Yamaguchi.

Sindhu's resilience pays off in a win against Yamaguchi

Yamaguchi looked really sharp in the first set, but once Sindhu got into the rhythm there was no stopping her. Sindhu dominated the first set and pulled off a comprehensive 21-13 win there.

She looked extremely motivated in the second set. At one point in time, she took a healthy six-point lead. However, Yamaguchi was not going to give up so easily. She pushed Sindhu to make some unforced errors, which helped her tie the game. Yamaguchi then went on to win 2 game points. However, Sindhu was in no mood for another set. She easily cameback from 2 game points to eventually win the set 22-20.

Sindhu's coach expresses his joy after an emphatic win

As excited as Sindhu was, her coach Park Tae Sang looked even more joyous as he celebrated her victory in style. He jumped in joy and hugged Sindhu as this was the moment they had been preparing for a long time.

Park, who himself was a badminton player, lost in the quarterfinals of the 2004 Olympics in Athens. This time he looked extremely happy and excited as he helped Sindhu into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Fans react to coach Park Tae Sang's celebration of the victory

The fans were definitely happy with Sindhu's win. They also noticed the excitement on Park Tae Song's face and took to Twitter to congratulate him on the victory.

Wow!!! Look how much it means to ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ and her coach Park Te Sang. Simply brilliant performance. Sindhu on 🔥#OLYMPICS #BADMINTON #IND pic.twitter.com/lYeYBmdcgl — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

Her coach Park Te Sang who lost QF in 2004 Olympics reached semis with her player. Great day for coach too 🔥🔥🔥#TeamIndia#Badminton #PVSindhupic.twitter.com/Tz0QNrVYam — Shubham (@58off16) July 30, 2021

PV Sindhu in to the Semifinals 🔥😍🇮🇳

Wom first two games nd Knocked out Yamaguchi.

Coach's reaction after win Says it all , how much close 2nd game was.

Congratulations Sindhu 🇮🇳#Badminton #Olympics #PVSindu pic.twitter.com/uJRV6B5nmd — Raghav 🇮🇳 (@ImRaghav_45) July 30, 2021

Coach Park Tae-Sang's reaction upon PV Sindhu sealing the SF entry may not rival coach Dean Boxall's after Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold in women's 400m freestyle, but it's yet another example of what living the moment looks like for those working with the athletes. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 30, 2021

Special mention to PV Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-sang for being so supportive. The reaction was amazing, he was so happy when she won. #Badminton #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/LRE8WzCWAg — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 30, 2021

Who else loved PV Sindhu coach’s reaction?



That was so powerful. Shows how hard they’ve been working tactically to put everything together.



Reactions like these speak a thousand words 🔥#Badminton #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/DSC7ZUPVTT — pratik_sawakhande (@IamPratik39) July 30, 2021

Go for it girl..you are one of the pride of India..❤️❤️❤️



The way coach got emotional than you means a lot!!! & Proves tat ur such a hardworking person!!!💪🏼💪🏼



I'm so emotional right now

Go for Gold my girl 🥇 #Olympics#PVSindhu #Badminton pic.twitter.com/4UnxLvDyAJ — Dhikshi (@Dhikshithavenk1) July 30, 2021

What a match🔥🔥🔥



PV Sindhu Moves to Semis. Emotions from both PV & her Coach 😍#Badminton #Tokyo2020 — Cornered Citizen (@CorneredCtizen) July 30, 2021

