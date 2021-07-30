"What a reaction": PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae Sang's victory celebration goes viral

PV Sindhu brought India further jubilation as she defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the women's badminton event. The sensational Indian put in her best performance to take away a 21-13, 22-20 win in two straight sets to advance into the semi-finals.
Sindhu showed great character in her win. At one point it looked like she would have lost the second set. But the world champion came back strong from two-game points down to pull off a great win against Yamaguchi.
Sindhu's resilience pays off in a win against Yamaguchi
Yamaguchi looked really sharp in the first set, but once Sindhu got into the rhythm there was no stopping her. Sindhu dominated the first set and pulled off a comprehensive 21-13 win there.
She looked extremely motivated in the second set. At one point in time, she took a healthy six-point lead. However, Yamaguchi was not going to give up so easily. She pushed Sindhu to make some unforced errors, which helped her tie the game. Yamaguchi then went on to win 2 game points. However, Sindhu was in no mood for another set. She easily cameback from 2 game points to eventually win the set 22-20.
Sindhu's coach expresses his joy after an emphatic win
As excited as Sindhu was, her coach Park Tae Sang looked even more joyous as he celebrated her victory in style. He jumped in joy and hugged Sindhu as this was the moment they had been preparing for a long time.
Park, who himself was a badminton player, lost in the quarterfinals of the 2004 Olympics in Athens. This time he looked extremely happy and excited as he helped Sindhu into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.
Fans react to coach Park Tae Sang's celebration of the victory
The fans were definitely happy with Sindhu's win. They also noticed the excitement on Park Tae Song's face and took to Twitter to congratulate him on the victory.