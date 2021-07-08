Who is Chirag Shetty? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

One of the brightest young shuttlers around, Chirag Shetty, will be representing India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He will participate in the men's doubles event with partner Satwaiksairaj Rankireddy.

Chirag and his partner have fared exceedingly well in recent times and would like to continue the good work in the quadrennial Games.

Biography

Hailing from Mumbai, Chirag Chandrasekhar Reddy took up badminton at a very early age. Playing badminton was an unpopular decision considering no one has played the sport in the family. His father had a keen interest in playing squash.

Chirag Shetty started playing badminton at the age of seven, however, he was not serious about the sport until he was 16 years old. It was at that age that he decided to pursue the sport as his career.

He received the full support of his parents and has made a name for himself in the badminton world as a doubles and mixed doubles player.

How old is Chirag Shetty?

Born on July 4, 1997 in Mumbai, he is currently 23-year-old. He is three years older than his partner Satwiksairaj, who is only 20 years of age.

What are Chirag Shetty's achievements?

Chirag's first major achievement was in 2016 when he won a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the 2016 Badminton Asia Championship which took place in Hyderabad.

He had an excellent run that year and notched up a couple of medals. Partnering with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty bagged gold at the India International Series, Mauritius International, Bangladesh International & Tata Open India International.

He took part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and won gold and silver in the mixed team event and doubles categories, respectively. But the biggest moment in Chirag's career came when he won the Thailand Open in 2019 in the doubles category.

Chirag Shetty was also a part of the team that won bronze in the 2020 Badminton Asia Championship. Last year, he was also conferred the Arjuna Award alongside his partner Satwiksairaj.

Performance in Olympics

This will be Chirag Shetty's first Olympics, with the event kicking off on July 25. He and his partner is training under the watchful eyes of former world No.1 in men's doubles, and Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe.

Considering that the pair have had a good run this year with a win-loss record of 8-4, Chirag Shetty will have an outside chance of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

