Who is PV Sindhu's coach now? All you need to know about Park Tae Sang

Park Tae Sang coached PV Sindhu to a stunning bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics. The Korean's training has helped Sindhu significantly as she made her way to the podium by beating some top-class opponents.

The Indian shuttler looked in peak fitness and was able to sustain some fast rallies by her opponents during the games. Park Tae Sang's animation on Sindhu's victory was seen by the whole world. The coach was even more jubilated when Sindhu beat He Bingjiaon to clinch the bronze.

Let's get to know a bit more about the Korean coach who trains the Indian sensation.

Park Tae Sang was a former shuttler

Par Tae Sang was a Korean shuttler who competed at several BWF tournaments. His biggest triumph happens to be the gold that he won at the 2002 Asian Games in Bhusan.

Park also represented Korea at the Olympics. He made it to the quarterfinals of the Olympics in 2004. However, he was defeated in that game which left him disappointed. This explains the animation on his face when Sindhu secured the big win against Akane Yamaguchi (in the quarterfinals in Tokyo).

I love PV Sindhu’s coach Park Tae Sang, he is so passionate and shares the same emotion that every Indian shares. When he jumped in excitement, that was all of us. #OlympicGames #Badminton #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qZZqWneCGb — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 1, 2021

Park Tae- Sang started coaching Sindhu in 2020

PV Sindhu learnt the nuances of the game from the legendary Pullella Gopichand. However in the build up to the Olympics, the shuttler was coached by Kim Ji-Hyn. That spell turned out to be successful for her as she won the World Championships in 2019.

Kim had to however quit, which led to Park taking up the role in 2020. In a short time, the Korean had the responsibility of coaching the Indian to an Olympic medal, which he successfully completed after today's triumph.

Park Tae Sang is a techincally sound coach

Park Tae Sang is known to plan strategically for every game. He trained with Sindhu at the Gachibowli stadium. The Indian worked a lot on her physical conditioning, which helped Sindhu massively at the Games.

The coach was clear right from the start that Sindhu needed to work on her defense. Throughout the training camps, he worked on that aspect of the game with the world champion. This payed off well for them as she put in some dominant performances at the Olympics.

