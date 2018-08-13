Badminton News: Winners of Vietnam Open 2018

Today, the finals of the Vietnam Open 2018 were played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The winners of the different divisions are listed below.

Men's Singles

Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, World No. 79, has won Vietnam Open 2018 in men's singles. He defeated India's Ajay Jayaram easily in a final of 2 sets: 21-14 and 21-10. He only took 28 minutes to be assured of the title. Ajay Jayaram ended as runner-up.

The bronze medals are for Japan's Yu Igarashi, who's seeded 7th, and India's Mithun Manjunath.

Women's Singles

In the women's singles, the gold medal was for Singapore's Jia Min Yeo, who assured herself of victory in 35 minutes, defeating Yue Han, who's seeded 7th, in 2 sets of both 21-19. Jia Min Yeo is ranked 92th in the BWF World Ranking.

The "third" place goes to both Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan and Japan's Minatsu Mitani, who's seeded 2nd.

Men's Doubles

Korea's Sung Hyun Ko and Baek Cheol Shin are the victors of the men's doubles division. They surpassed Sheng Mu Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang, the runner-up pair, in exciting sets of 22-20 and 21-18. The match took 33 minutes.

The bronze medals were claimed by Malaysia's Mohamad Arif Ab Latif Arif and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn and also Chinese Taipei's Shang Kai lin and Min Hao Tsing got bronze medals.

Women's Doubles

Misato ARATAMA and Akane WATANABE from Japan, who're seeded 4th, surpassed 6th seed Nami MATSUYAMA and Chiharu SHIDA, who're also from Japan, in 2 sets: 21-18 and 21-19. Aratama and Watanabe ended first, Matsuyama and Shida got the silver medals. On the podium are also Indonesia's Pitha Haningtyas MENTARI and Virni PUTRI and China's Lu Chen and Ya Xu.

Mixed Doubles

Thailand's Nipitphon PHUANGPHUAPET and Savitree AMITRAPAI assured themselves of the title in three exciting sets: 13-21, 21-18 and 21-19. That way, Alfian Eko PRASETYA and Marsheilla Gischa ISLAMI from Indonesia ended as runner-up.

The third places go to Japan's Kohei GONDO and Ayane KURIHARA and Indonesia's Rinov RIVALDY and Pitha Haningtyas MENTARI.

Remarkable: no non-Asian players stood on the podium in any of the 5 divisions.