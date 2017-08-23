World Badminton Championships 2017: Schedule for Indian players on Day 3

All four men's singles players will be on show along with Saina Nehwal, who will play her first match.

Saina Nehwal kicks off her campaign on Day 3

The BWF World Championships 2017 are underway and the first two days have witnessed some thrilling action as the world's best shuttlers go head-to-head to be crowned world champions. After a strong day one showing that saw Indian shuttlers winning seven out of eight matches, the second day featured wins in the men's and women's singles as PV Sindhu, Ajay Jayaram and Sai Praneeth ensured their entry into the next stage.

The biggest upset came through French shuttler Brice Leverdez as he defeated the legendary Lee Chong Wei 19-21 24-22 17-21 in a one-hour and 15-minute match. It was the shuttlers second win over his famed opponent, the first of which came in the Denmark Open last year.

Also read: World Badminton Championships 2017: I was able to play my strokes, says PV Sindhu after first round win

The third day of the Championships will see nine matches featuring Indian shuttlers, out of which three will be played on the televised court. All four men's singles stars will be in action and the first match features title contender Srikanth Kidambi facing off against Lucas Corvee of France, who is unseeded and ranked 63 in the world.

Sameer Verma, the only unseeded Indian in the men's singles, has a tough matchup against Englishman Rajiv Ouseph. Sai Praneeth, who is the 15th seed, will also have to be at the top of his game to overcome Anthony Ginting of Indonesia. 13th seed Ajay Jayaram will face Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands for a place in the third round.

In the women's singles, three Indian shuttlers will line up on Day 3. Saina Nehwal, the runner up in 2015, will kick off her campaign against Sabrina Jacquet of Switzerland. Youngster Rituparna Das will be up against local favourite Kirsty Gilmour, who is the last seed in the draw and for Tanvi Lad, a tough test awaits in the form of Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun.

Two doubles pairings will be on display in the women's section as well. The duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will face Danish second seeds Kamilly Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen. The pairing of Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sunil have their task cut out as they face Bao Yixin and Yu Xiaohan of China.

Here is the schedule in full with the approximated timings. (Kindly note that the timings are in IST and are approximate ones as they are subject to change according to the duration of matches in the order of play.)

Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth [8] vs Lucas Corvee - 5.30 pm

Rajiv Ouseph [16] vs Sameer Verma - 7.30 pm

Mark Caljouw vs Ajay Jayaram [13] - 9.10 pm

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting vs Sai Praneeth [15] - 3.30 pm

Women's singles

Rituparna Das vs Kirsty Gilmour [16] - 8.10 pm

Tanvi Lad vs Sung Ji Hyun [2] - 5.30 pm

Sabrina Jaquet vs Saina Nehwal [12] - 3.30 pm

Women's doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Christinna Pedersen [2] - 7.30 pm

Bao Yixin/Yu Xiaohan [14] vs Sanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil - 8.30 pm