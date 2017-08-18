World Badminton Championships 2017: Complete schedule for Indian players

India has sent its biggest contingent to the 2017 BWF World Championships.

PV Sindhu will feature on Day 2

The schedules for the first two days of the 2017 BWF World Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, have been released. Indonesia Open and Australian Open champion Srikanth Kidambi is the biggest Indian star to feature on August 21, the opening day of this prestigious event.

India Open Superseries winner PV Sindhu takes the court on Day 2 as the top half in the women’s singles section begin their second round challenge.

2015 runner-up Saina Nehwal is in the bottom half of the draw and is likely to open her campaign on Wednesday, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.

Along with Srikanth, Syed Modi International winner Sameer Verma too will be in action on the first day.

2011 women’s doubles bronze medallist Ashwini Ponnappa will kick off the proceedings in mixed doubles on Monday.

On Tuesday, 13th seeded Ajay Jayaram and 15th seeded Sai Praneeth will begin their hunt. The only seeded Indian doubles pair - Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy - too have their first round mixed doubles match on Day 2.

Schedule for Indian shuttlers on Monday, August 21:

Men’s singles

(8) Srikanth Kidambi vs Sergey Sirant - 6.10pm approx.

Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian - 8.30pm approx

Women’s singles

Rituparna Das vs Airi Mikkela - 9.50pm approx.

Tanvi Lad vs Chloe Birch - 8.30pm approx

Men’s doubles

Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Chung Eui Seok/Kim Dukyoung - 8.45pm approx

Women’s doubles

Sanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya Voytsekh/Yelyzaveta Zharka - 8.30pm

Mixed doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy vs Sawan Serasinghe/Setyana Mapasa - 3.30pm

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/K Maneesha vs Tam Chun Hei/NG Tsz Yau - 6.10pm approx

Prajakta Sawant/Yogendran Khrishnan vs Lu Ching Yao/Chiang Kai Hsin - 6.30pm

Schedule for Indian shuttlers on Tuesday, August 22:

(Truncated schedule has been released for August 22)

Men’s singles

(13) Ajay Jayaram vs Luka Wraber - 6.10pm approx

(15) Sai Praneeth vs Wei Nan - 4.45pm approx

Women’s singles

(4) PV Sindhu at 5.30pm

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe - 8.30pm

Arjun MR/Shlok Ramchandran vs Liao Min Chun/Cheng Heng Su - 9.45pm approx

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Ririn Amelia/Anna Ching Yik Cheong - 8.30pm

Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram vs Eefje Muskens/Selena Piek - 8.30pm

Mixed doubles

(15) Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy at 4.45pm approx

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)