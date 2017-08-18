World Badminton Championships 2017: Complete schedule for Indian players
India has sent its biggest contingent to the 2017 BWF World Championships.
The schedules for the first two days of the 2017 BWF World Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, have been released. Indonesia Open and Australian Open champion Srikanth Kidambi is the biggest Indian star to feature on August 21, the opening day of this prestigious event.
India Open Superseries winner PV Sindhu takes the court on Day 2 as the top half in the women’s singles section begin their second round challenge.
2015 runner-up Saina Nehwal is in the bottom half of the draw and is likely to open her campaign on Wednesday, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.
Along with Srikanth, Syed Modi International winner Sameer Verma too will be in action on the first day.
2011 women’s doubles bronze medallist Ashwini Ponnappa will kick off the proceedings in mixed doubles on Monday.
On Tuesday, 13th seeded Ajay Jayaram and 15th seeded Sai Praneeth will begin their hunt. The only seeded Indian doubles pair - Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy - too have their first round mixed doubles match on Day 2.
Schedule for Indian shuttlers on Monday, August 21:
Men’s singles
(8) Srikanth Kidambi vs Sergey Sirant - 6.10pm approx.
Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian - 8.30pm approx
Women’s singles
Rituparna Das vs Airi Mikkela - 9.50pm approx.
Tanvi Lad vs Chloe Birch - 8.30pm approx
Men’s doubles
Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Chung Eui Seok/Kim Dukyoung - 8.45pm approx
Women’s doubles
Sanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya Voytsekh/Yelyzaveta Zharka - 8.30pm
Mixed doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy vs Sawan Serasinghe/Setyana Mapasa - 3.30pm
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/K Maneesha vs Tam Chun Hei/NG Tsz Yau - 6.10pm approx
Prajakta Sawant/Yogendran Khrishnan vs Lu Ching Yao/Chiang Kai Hsin - 6.30pm
Schedule for Indian shuttlers on Tuesday, August 22:
(Truncated schedule has been released for August 22)
Men’s singles
(13) Ajay Jayaram vs Luka Wraber - 6.10pm approx
(15) Sai Praneeth vs Wei Nan - 4.45pm approx
Women’s singles
(4) PV Sindhu at 5.30pm
Men’s doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe - 8.30pm
Arjun MR/Shlok Ramchandran vs Liao Min Chun/Cheng Heng Su - 9.45pm approx
Women’s doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Ririn Amelia/Anna Ching Yik Cheong - 8.30pm
Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram vs Eefje Muskens/Selena Piek - 8.30pm
Mixed doubles
(15) Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy at 4.45pm approx
(All timings in Indian Standard Time)