World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi schedule, telecast, live streaming, date, time and where to watch online

PV Sindhu

(2) Akane Yamaguchi (WR #2) vs (3) PV Sindhu (WR #3)

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads 6-4

Last meeting: Yamaguchi def Sindhu 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semi-finals of the 2018 All England Open in March

Having looked tired and slow-footed at the Thailand Open, which led to her straight-games capitulation to Nozomi Okuhara in the final, India's PV Sindhu has rebounded and how! The 23-year-old once again looks a bundle of energy and is absolutely raring to go.

The rejuvenated Sindhu showed that in ample amounts in her straight-games win over Okuhara in the quarter-finals at the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing, China on Friday. Even when the Japanese built a big 9-3 lead in the second game and was clearly attempting a comeback by prolonging the rallies, Sindhu did not give up.

She worked her way back into the game and even emerged as the winner in so many of the rallies, validating her improved defence and her tactical awareness.

On her way to the semi-finals, which also assured her of her fourth medal from this prestigious tournament, the Rio Olympic silver medallist has not dropped a game. Along with Carolina Marin, she is one of the two semi-finalists to have recorded straight-games wins in all three of their matches so far.

The other two -- He Bingjiao and Akane Yamaguchi -- have conceded one game each en route to the last-four.

Sindhu would be needing that extra reserve of energy in tackling the feisty Japanese in the semi-finals.

The two have split their two meetings this year. In the first one, Sindhu was all over Yamaguchi as the Japanese got no chance to settle into the match at the Badminton Asia Championships. In the second, Yamaguchi avenged that loss after coming back from a game down.

It was at the All England Open, where they clashed for the last time. The Indian began the match confidently, using her brutal aggression to take the lead. Yamaguchi had a slow start and was nowhere in the initial stages of the opener. It was only from the closing stages of the game that the Japanese showed signs of getting back into the groove.

The next two games turned out to be very competitive, but Yamaguchi always had the upper hand through her use of her brilliant movement and angles, that forced Sindhu to run an extra mile only to see Yamaguchi finishing with a forehand winner.

The World No. 2 will be in the mood to have a repeat of that and Sindhu would have to ensure she doesn't allow the Dubai World Superseries Finals champion to have the control of the proceedings. And for that, Sindhu needs to keep the points short and be at her aggressive best.

Tournament name: Total BWF World Championships 2018

Category: Grade 1 - Individual Tournaments

Location: Nanjing, China

Date: Saturday, August 4, 2018

Round: Semi-finals

Time: (2) Akane Yamaguchi (WR #2) vs (3) PV Sindhu (WR #3) at approx 5.30-6pm IST

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Livestream: hotstar.com

