×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Youth Olympics 2018: Lakshya Sen wins a thrilling semi-final; assures India of seventh medal

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
19   //    12 Oct 2018, 02:34 IST

Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen

Rising shuttler Lakshya Sen won a thrilling semi-final to enter the boys’ singles final at the Youth Olympics 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday. The 17-year-old, who is seeded fourth at this tournament, saved a match point to edge the second seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan, 14-21, 21-15, 24-22 in 1 hour 15 minutes.

With his entry into the final, India has been assured of its seventh medal from the third edition of the Youth Olympics. Till now, India has grabbed a couple of gold medals in shooting, with a third one coming from weightlifting. Three silvers have been added to India’s medal tally through shooting and judo.

India’s best result from this sport so far has been HS Prannoy’s silver medal win in 2010, and Sen will be hoping to go one better this time.

Considering Sen had never beaten the Japanese in two career meetings, he was the underdog coming into this match. And it began in that fashion with Naraoka looking the early aggressor as Sen struggled to cut down on his unforced errors.

The reigning Asian junior champion regrouped brilliantly in the second game as he stormed out of the blocks and raced ahead to an 11-1 lead. However, he was unable to stretch the gap between them any further as Kodai made a strong comeback, aided with a few errors from the Indian.

The Japanese shuttler closed down the difference to just six points before Sen could wrap up the game and force a decider.

The decider had incredible momentum shifts as both players alternated between the magnificent and the mundane. Sen was the first one to stamp his authority and he built an 11-0 advantage, which did not look safe after Naraoka won six points in a row.

Again it was the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy product, who seized control and went ahead to 18-8 only to see a determined Naraoka wiping out his huge lead and drawing level at 19-19.

Sen then failed to convert his two match points and Naraoka too remained unsuccessful in converting his solitary match point before the Indian finally made the last push to close the match out.

Lakshya will now take on the fifth seed Shifeng Li of China in the gold medal match on Friday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018 Team India Lakshya Sen 2018 Summer Youth Olympics Schedule 2018 Summer Youth Olympics Medal Tally
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Youth Olympics 2018: Lakshya Sen advances to quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Junior Championships 2018: Aakarshi Kashyap,...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Lakshya Sen...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Masters 2018: Lakshya Sen knocks out second...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championship 2018: Lakshya Sen,...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Lakshya Sen vs...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Lakshya Sen,...
RELATED STORY
BWF Junior Rankings: Lakshya Sen climbs seven places to...
RELATED STORY
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2018: Lakshya Sen,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us