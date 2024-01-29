10 lesser-known facts about Bob Uecker revisited as Brewers' broadcasting icon turns 90 

Milwaukee Brewers radio voice, Bob Uecker, turned 90 and his voice calling many games has been etched into the hearts of many fans. The former World Series champion has been serving as a play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts since 1971.

Already honored with the Ford C. Frick Award, the American Family Field Walk of Fame and the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor, let's delve into ten unknown facts about him.

Celebrating Bob Uecker's legacy with 10 lesser-known facts

1) Talk Show regular

Bob Uecker attended the famous talk show "The Tonight Show" more than 100 times when Johnny Carson was the host of the show.

2) SNL host in 1984

Before the sitcom Mr. Belvedre hit TV screens, Bob Uecker hosted Saturday Night Live in 1984. However, not known as one of the best, the show had an all-star cast in Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

3) Bob Uecker crank up some moves

Having been at the heart of Brewers season, Uecker didn't shy from cranking up some moves when the Brewers clinched their first postseason berth in 2018 since 2011.

4) Member of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Not many would know this but Uecker was enshrined in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame by his friend Robin Yount in 1998.

5) Bob Uecker casted in sitcom

The broadcasting legend also tried his hands at acting back in 1985 and starred in the popular sitcom Mr. Belvedre, which lasted six seasons until 1990.

6) Author of "Catcher in the Wry"

This would surely catch you off guard, but yes, Uecker is the author of "Catcher in the Wry" and published it in 1982. Capturing the true stories of baseball, it received a 4.8/5 rating from ThriftBooks.

7) Ueck's a Milwaukeean

The broadcaster attended Milwaukee Tech High School and grew up watching the Brewers play at Old Borchert Field.

8) Fictional Harry Doyle from 'Major League'

Bob Uecker portrayed the role of sportscaster Harry Doyle in the classic sports movie "Major League," which was released in 1989.

9) Uecker's top broadcast lines

As an announcer, Uecker has his own classic lines while calling games, some of which have become famous over time:

"The way to catch a knuckleball is to wait until it stops rolling and then pick it up."

"I knew when my career was over. In 1965, my baseball card came out with no picture."

"Sporting goods companies pay me not to endorse their products."

10) Friends with the late Norm Macdonald

Similar personalities often lead to friendship and the late Norm Macdonald-Bob Uecker's buddy stories are proof of that. While appearing on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Macdonald mentioned how it's like to hang out with Bob.

The Brewers are one of the five MLB teams that have yet to win a World Series and they many want to do so before Uecker calls it career off the broadcast.

