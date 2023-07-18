$100,000,000 Barry Bonds once launched a verbal onslaught on Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker in 2006 book

In the 2006 book, "Love Me, Hate Me: Barry Bonds and the making of an Antihero" by Jeff Pearlman, the acclaimed sports writer shared an incident when Barry Bonds unveiled a fiery verbal outburst at Dusty Baker.

Apparently, during the 1998 season, ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dusty Baker defended Bonds against rumors that he would be targeted by opposing pitchers due to his past showboating episodes. Back then, Bonds was playing with the Giants.

However, Bonds didn't take kindly to the manager's defense and launched a blistering verbal attack on Baker.

“You can tell Dusty to kiss my *ss,” Bonds said.

The former star left fielder also mentioned a past incident that has been lingering in his mind for some time.

“What does Dusty plan to do about it? What did Dusty do when [Dodgers pitcher Antonio] Osuna hit me in my leg last year?"

Upon learning of Bonds’s reaction, Baker smiled and told reporters:

“Well, that’s how it goes.”

Here are the excerpts from the 2006 book by Jeff Pearlman:

Pearlman's 2006 book takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the life of one of MLB's most polarizing figures, shedding light on his privileged upbringing and the tumultuous steroid inquiry that shook the baseball world.

Dusty Bakers' opinion on Barry Bonds HOF snub

The primary reason behind former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds' omission is widely believed to be his association with performance-enhancing drugs.

Bonds' MLB career accomplishments, including his all-time record of 762 home runs and his seven MVP awards, are often overshadowed by the cloud of controversy that surrounds him.

MLB veteran Dusty Baker who managed Bonds as Giants manager from 1993-2002 opened up in a July 2022 Sports Illustrated interview and shed light on the controversial exclusion from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Same way Jeff Kent didn’t get in,” Baker said. “Same way Pete Rose doesn’t get in. Same way Roger Clemens doesn’t get in. The voters like guys of high character, guys with no marks or any suspicions about their reputation — or maybe it’s how you treated the media.”

According to the rules of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), a player must receive at least 75% of the vote to gain induction.

Bonds had his eligibility span 10 years, from 2013 to 2022. However, he fell short of the required threshold each year when voted upon by the BBWAA.

However, there is still a glimmer of hope for the legendary MLB slugger. His next opportunity to seek induction through the committee will come in 2026.

