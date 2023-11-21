103-year-old WWII Veteran Rodger Jensen shares endearing moment with Yankees star Aaron Judge at Fresno State jersey retirement celebration

Aaron Judge, a five-time MLB All-Star, represented the Fresno State Bulldogs in collegiate baseball. Recently, the college retired his jersey number after honoring him with a special ceremony on November 18.

Judge played from 2011 to 2013 for Fresno State University. During that time, he led the club to two conference titles and became the first player on the squad to win the College Home Run Derby.

According to reports, Judge had an interaction with 103-year-old WWII veteran Rodger Jensen during the event. Judge arrived to greet Jensen as he was sitting in his wheelchair and waving to the crowd. For everyone, it was undoubtedly a memorable occasion.

A moment we will never forget 🤝 103 year old World War Two veteran, Rodger Jensen, meet Aaron Judge! 🤩 - fresnostateatheletics

Rodger Jensen, a resident of Selma and a veteran of World War II, made significant contributions to both his town and his nation during "The Last Mission." Through his generosity, he is making a difference in the lives of young college students.

Aaron Judge's Fresno state jersey retires

At his alma university, Fresno State, on Sunday, Aaron Judge's career became even more legendary as his number 29 jersey was retired in front of an ecstatic group of Bulldog supporters and numerous former teammates.

Here's what Judge said on his time with Fresno state:

“Those three years I spent at Fresno State to mature as a player on the field -- [and] as an individual and a young man off the field -- shaped and prepared me for this next jump into [playing] pro baseball for the New York Yankees."

Judge's jersey was retired with that of Mike Batesole, his previous head coach at Fresno State. According to the institution, Judge's and Batesole's jerseys will be the 12th and 13th retired numbers in Fresno State baseball history, respectively.

Judge was the starting center fielder for the Bulldogs and was voted WAC Freshman of the Year in addition to being selected a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2011.

As the only Diamond Dog to ever win the TD Ameritrade College Baseball Home Run Derby, Judge struck 16 home runs over the course of three rounds in 2012. Since then, Judge has received recognition as the AL MVP, three-time Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year, and Hank Aaron Award winner.

