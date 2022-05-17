2022 MLB Power Rankings: Nestor Cortes rises up the AL Cy Young list this week amid resurfacing of controversial tweet, Justin Verlander dominates the ranks

The MLB Power Rankings continue to fluctuate throughout the season, with no race more interesting than the Cy Young race in the American League. When the defensive improvements we have seen around the league are paired with some of the best pitching talent we have ever seen, the Cy Young race has rarely been this contested.

Some of the players on this MLB Power Rankings list will likely be here all season, while others have recently joined the group and have yet to prove themselves as a consistent force, such as the New York Yankees pitcher. The defending American League Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray will not feature in this ranking, as he has struggled in the 2022 season with the Seattle Mariners.

Without any further delay, let’s rank the AL Cy Young award candidates as of May 16.

MLB Power Rankings - AL Cy Young Award

#5 Alex Manoah - Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

Alex Manoah has been a bright spot through the early struggles of the Toronto Blue Jays, with an ERA of 1.71. While his team may be struggling to find their offense, he is providing them with security on the mound and has a 4-1 record. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette can reclaim their offensive prowess, Alex Manoah can earn even more wins and make a strong push for the Cy Young Award this season.

#4 Paul Blackburn - Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics v San Francisco Giants

The Oakland Athletics are a team nearly devoid of bright spots, but the undefeated Paul Blackburn has been a shining star. The Oakland Athletics won't be challenging for the division crown let alone a playoff spot in 2022, but this underrated pitcher has been one of the best in the AL and has earned his spot on this MLB Power Rankings list with a 1.67 ERA.

Paul Blackburn knows that his team has been struggling, and he recently made a plea to the fans, posted by Brodie Brazil on Twitter.

Brodie Brazil @BrodieNBCS



This is his 6th season with A’s



If you’re a fan, listen to this



The 925 native: Paul BlackburnThis is his 6th season with A’sIf you’re a fan, listen to this The 925 native: Paul BlackburnThis is his 6th season with A’sIf you’re a fan, listen to this ⤵️https://t.co/PDR9mjcTlE

"This is his 6th season with A's If you're a fan, listen to this" - @ Brodie Brazil

Paul Blackburn could be the franchise player that the Oakland Athletics desperately need.

#3 Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs

Another player who is significantly outperforming his expectations, Michael Kopech has an ERA of 1.54 and has been a nightmare for his opponents. The real test for this pitcher will be his consistency over the course of the season, as he is on pace to pitch the most innings of his young career in 2022.

#2 Nestor Cortes - New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Nestor Cortes has shocked the world with his start to the 2022 MLB season, where he has the best ERA in the AL at 1.35. While there has been controversy surrounding past comments from Nestor Cortes on social media, he has not allowed that to affect his game and is second place on this MLB Power Rankings list.

A recent dominant performance from Nestor Cortes was highlighted by the New York Yankees on Twitter.

"Straight Nasty" - @ New York Yankees

Don't be surprised if Nestor Cortes takes the number one spot in the AL Cy Young race at some point this season.

#1 Justin Verlander - Houston Astros

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

Justin Verlander still being as dominant as he is at 39 years old is mind boggling. It seems as though he is still in the prime of his career, with an ERA of 1.38 and the most innings pitched of any player on this MLB Power Rankings list. After nearly two decades of dominance, I suppose it should not still be a surprise, but Justin Verlander is the best pitcher in the American League, a big part of the reason the Houston Astros are first place in the AL West, and he tops the MLB Power Rankings.

