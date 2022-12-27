2022 MLB: Ranking the top 3 hitters of the year

The time has come to rank the best MLB hitters of the year. The 2022 season saw no shortage of skill and talent demonstrated around the diamond. The players evidenced that the playing caliber in the MLB is only getting more elite.

Aaron Judge swinging for the fences and bagging his 62nd home run of the campaign underlined the quality of the hitters we had this season.

Without further ado, let's count down the top hitters of 2022.

3) Freddie Freeman

When Freddie Freeman left the Atlanta Braves last season, he did so on a sour note. Freeman cited disagreements with the managerial establishment in Atlanta and decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After 10 years in Atlanta, some doubted if he would be as potent in LA.

"FREDDIE FREEMAN HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST AB VS THE BRAVES! (Via @MLB)" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

Freeman, however, had no issues. He hit .325 on the season, earning the second-highest batting average in the league. He also led the league in hits with 199 and .OBP with an average of .407.

2) Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is a huge reason why the St. Louis Cardinals continue to be one of the strongest teams in the NL year after year.

"Paul Goldschmidt's 1000th career RBI!" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

In addition to a 25-game hitting streak, Goldschmidt swung for the fences in 2022. He was fourth in RBIs with 115 of them, and third in batting average, hitting .317 on the year. Goldschmidt was awarded the NL MVP Award in 2022.

1) Aaron Judge

Is this one really surprising? The 6'7 New York Yankees superstar hit 62 home runs, beating the previously held record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge led the league in both home runs and RBIs in 2022, and was 16 percentage points off being the batting average leader.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have re-signed four-time All-Star and 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract extending through the 2031 season. The New York Yankees today announced that they have re-signed four-time All-Star and 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract extending through the 2031 season. https://t.co/9tyopgdKbO

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have re-signed four-time All-Star and 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract extending through the 2031 season." - @ MLB

This would have made him the first player to win the Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera did so with the Detroit Tigers back in 2012. Nevertheless, Judge was named the AL Most Valuable Player. He was also awarded a massive contract and was named the 16th captain of the New York Yankees.

